Holi is just around the corner but we can already feel the sun and its warming heat. It looks like summer is here early. But that also means that we can enjoy the festival of colours with lots of water balloons and lots of chilled drinks without having to worry about catching cold. Speaking of chilled drinks, thandai is what comes to our mind for this special occasion. The cold milk-based drink, flavoured with lots of dry fruits and spices, makes the festival more fun with its yumminess. Thandai cools us down on a hot sunny day, satiates our tummy with its filling ingredients, and pleases our taste buds at the same time.





We found the perfect thandai recipe for Holi 2023. Health coach Digvijay Singh shared the recipe of healthy thandai on his Instagram handle 'digvijaylifestyle'. While he prepared this drink for Mahashivratri which recently went by, we liked the recipe so much that we thought of using it again for Holi, the festival that celebrates thandai to the fullest. Watch the recipe video and celebrate the vibrant Holi with this amazing thandai. Digvijay Singh used honey/jaggery instead of sugar to make the drink healthier and that's why we love it.

Healthy Thandai Recipe I How To Make Healthy Thandai For Holi:





Take equal portions of a handful of almonds, cashews and pistachios. Add spices like poppy seeds (or khus khus), cardamom, whole black peppercorns, fennel seeds and some strands of saffron. Pour some milk into the mixture and sweeten it with some honey or jaggery. Let the dry fruits and spices soak in the milk for some time. Then grind everything together to make a dense but smooth paste.





Now take a tall glass and fill it with ice cubes. Transfer the ground paste to the glass and fill it up with more milk. Garnish with rose petals and saffron strands (optional) and enjoy the deliciously refreshing drink on the occasion of Holi 2023.





