Navratri fasting is a time of spiritual reflection and self-purification, but it can also be a culinary challenge. It's easy for fasting to turn into feasting, followed by a nagging sense of guilt. Many of us unknowingly make common mistakes, often believing that certain fasting foods are inherently healthy. We think of fasting as a way to detox and also lose some weight along the way. But by the end of the festival, many of us realise we actually gained weight after the fasting period. How?!





Well, the foods that you thought were healthy and helping you lose weight did not. In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary suggested three foods that should be swapped out for healthier alternatives.

Let's unravel two such common misconceptions and introduce smart food swaps for a healthier Navratri fasting experience.







Here Are 3 Changes To Make In Sharad Navratri 2023 Diet For Healthy Fasting:

Mistake 1: Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi, a beloved fasting dish, is a common pitfall. While it's a Navratri favourite, it's mostly starch, which quickly converts into glucose in the body. This can lead to rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels, causing energy crashes and increased hunger. Sabudana is low in fibre, calorie-dense, and practically devoid of protein. During religious fasts like Navratri, it's common to rely heavily on Sabudana-based dishes, which can lead to overconsumption of this starchy ingredient.





The Smart Swap: Samak Rice Khichdi





Instead of Sabudana, consider switching to Samak Rice Khichdi. Samak rice, also known as Barnyard millet, is a healthier, lower-starch alternative. It's light on your stomach, has a mild flavour, and can be an excellent base for your fasting meals. This simple swap can help you avoid those pesky energy crashes and hunger pangs.

Mistake 2: Peanuts in Everything

Peanuts find their way into many fasting recipes, often being used in a variety of dishes. However, peanuts are relatively high in fats and are not true nuts; they are legumes. Like other legumes, peanuts contain phytic acid, which can interfere with the absorption of certain minerals. Some individuals may also experience digestive discomfort when consuming large quantities of peanuts due to their relatively high fibre and fat content.





The Smart Swap: Almonds





Almonds are a fantastic alternative to peanuts during your Navratri fasting. They are lower in fats, rich in essential nutrients, and provide a satisfying crunch to your meals. Almonds can be an excellent source of protein and good fats, making them a better choice for your fasting days.

Balanced Fasting: Avoiding the Fruit Pitfall

Many of us tend to rely solely on fruits, particularly for breakfast, during Navratri. While fruits are undoubtedly healthy, having them alone can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels due to their high sugar content. This can leave you feeling hungry shortly after.





The Smart Swap: Low-Carb, High-Protein Granola





Consider swapping that morning fruit habit with a low-carb, high-protein granola recipe. This homemade granola is loaded with nuts, seeds, good fats, and protein. It provides a more balanced and satisfying start to your day, helping you maintain better blood sugar control and keep those hunger pangs at bay.





According to the nutritionist, by making these three simple swaps, you can enjoy your Sharad Navratri 2023 fasting without the burden of guilt. These nine days are not just a spiritual cleanse but can also serve as an opportunity to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in your body.





Remember, fasting doesn't have to be synonymous with unhealthy eating. With a little creativity and awareness, you can make nutritious choices that align with your spiritual journey and contribute to your overall well-being. So, this Sharad Navratri 2023, let's savour the flavours of fasting with a healthy fasting diet.



