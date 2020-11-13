Laxmi Puja 2020: Pair This Quick Aloo Gobhi Sabzi With Poori For Deepavali Bhog Thali (Recipe Inside)

Diwali recipe: You can whip up this dish in very less time and offer on the bhog thali

Diwali 2020 is here and people across the nation are celebrating it with much fun and fervour. It is a five-day affair that starts with Dhanteras and culminates with Bhai Dooj. This year Diwali (or Deepavali) will be celebrated on November 14 (Saturday). One of the most auspicious festivals in India, devotees worship Goddess Laxmi on this day. It is believed that the Goddess of wealth and prosperity descends on Earth on this day and takes shelter in Her devotees' houses.





Hence, as per ritual, people clean their houses and decorate with flowers, candles, lights and pretty rangolis. Alongside, they prepare delicious sweet and savoury foods to offer to the Goddess as bhog. While laddoo, barfi, kheer etc are a must-have on the bhog thali, people whip up several types of main course dish for their beloved deity. One such popular dish is aloo gobhi - a spicy desi curry made with fried cauliflowers and potatoes.

We bring you a simple yet super delicious aloo gobi sabzi recipe that you can whip up in very less time and offer on the bhog thali, along with poori. Click here for poori recipe.





Diwali 2020: Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Aloo Gobhi Sabzi For Laxmi Puja Bhog

Ingredients:

One cauliflower, cut into pieces (medium-sized)





Two potatoes, cubed





One-two tomatoes





Two teaspoon ginger, grated





Half teaspoon cumin seeds





One teaspoon cumin powder





Half teaspoon turmeric powder





One-two teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder





One pinch hing





Two dry red chillies, whole





Oil (preferably mustard oil), as per need





Salt and sugar, as per taste





One tablespoon ghee





Some chopped coriander leaves, for garnishing





Method:

Heat some oil in a kadhai and fry the cauliflower and potatoes separately. Add some salt while frying. Keep aside.





Pour some more oil, if needed and add hing, whole dry red chilli and cumin seeds and temper.





Add ginger and cook till the raw smell is gone.





Now, add tomato, salt, turmeric, Kashmiri red chilli powder and cumin powder and cook till the mix start releasing oil.





Add the fried potato and cauliflower and mix well.





Add some water and close the lid. Let the sabzi cook on medium flame.





When you are satisfied with the texture and consistency of the gravy, add switch off the flame, add some ghee and chopped coriander leaves and close the lid.





Keep it till as is till you assemble the bhog thali for puja.





Happy Diwali And Laxmi Puja 2020, everyone!







