Diwali 2020: 9 Traditional Sweets With Recipes To Celebrate Diwali

Diwali 2020: Here are some of the best traditional Indian desserts to try this festive season

One of the biggest Indian festivals, Diwali is just around the corner and the country is all set to celebrate it with much fervour. This year the festival of lights is falling on 14th November 2020 and the markets are already set with beautiful diyas, lights and decorations across the country. One of the most important parts of the significant festival is food. Like any other Indian festival, feasting is crucial to Diwali and everything from rich Indian curries to traditional sweets are gorged upon without any restrictions. Sugary treats including traditional Indian desserts make up for most of the devouring!





If you are also the one looking forward to Diwali mostly to satiate your sweet tooth, we've got some of the best traditional sweet delights with recipes right here! Think of decadent gulab jamuns, quintessential kaju katli, luscious kheer and lot more!





Here Are 9 Traditional Sweets With Recipes To Celebrate Diwali:

Always a winner, Diwali without a few pieces of kaju katli here and there, doesn't quite sound like Diwali, isn't it? Not just to indulge, homemade kaju katlis might also make for a great giveaway during the festivities! Find the full recipe here.

This melt-in-mouth sweet treat made with cardamom, chhena, cornflour and saffron is a delight at every occasion! Click here for the recipe.





A fudge-like Indian dessert, Mohanthal is made with gram flour. It is popular across Rajasthan and Gujarat and is extremely easy to make at home. Perfect for the festive season! Find the recipe here.





True to its name, the recipe of Myspre Pak was originated in the kitchen of Mysore Palace and one bite of this this traditional 4-ingredient Indian dessert is sure to transport you to royalty! Click here for the recipe.





Kheer is perhaps quintessential to any Indian festive or celebratory occasion by now! We guess nobody can ever say no to a bowl full of fragrant basmati rice simmered in milk with sugar and garnished with nutty mix of slivered almonds, cashews, cardamom, saffron and more! Find the recipe here.





No matter how full you are, there's always some space left for these tempting khoya balls dipped in sugar syrup! Warm, decadent and easy to make, find the recipe of gulab jamun here.





The nip in the air coupled with the festive vibe makes for a perfect occasion to indulge in Gajar ka halwa, don't you think!? Click here for the recipe.





An Awadhi delicacy, Shahi Tukda has never failed to impress the taste buds with its pieces of flat bread topped with a thick mix of nuts and milk! Find the full recipe here.





Quite a comforting, warm sweet delight during the onset of winter, coconut ladoo has everything from the goodness of shredded coconut and ragi flour to the yummy crunch of peanuts and flavour of jaggery. Click here for the full recipe.





Try these decadent traditional sweet recipes this Diwali at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.





Happy Diwali 2020!