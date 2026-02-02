India is a land of festivals, and after Basant Panchami, preparations begin for Maha Shivratri. In Hindu tradition, Maha Shivratri is one of the most significant festivals of the year. It is observed on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Phalguna. Also known as the Great Night of Shiva, the festival will be celebrated on 15 February 2026.





It is believed that those who fast on this day have their wishes fulfilled. On this auspicious occasion, temples see large crowds of devotees who offer milk, honey and water to the Shiva Lingam and perform puja.





Maha Shivratri 2026: Date and Puja Timings

Maha Shivratri: Sunday, 15 February 2026

Nishita Kaal Puja: 11:57 PM to 12:50 AM (16 Feb)

Duration: 53 minutes

Shivratri Parana Time: 7:00 AM to 7:04 AM (16 Feb)

Ratri First Prahar Puja: 5:48 PM to 9:06 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja: 9:06 PM to 12:24 AM (16 Feb)

Ratri Third Prahar Puja: 12:24 AM to 3:42 AM (16 Feb)

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja: 3:42 AM to 7:00 AM (16 Feb)

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 6:34 AM (15 Feb 2026)

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 7:04 AM (16 Feb 2026)

Maha Shivratri Fasting Rituals

During the Maha Shivratri fast, devotees observe a full day of fasting and follow traditional rituals. They begin the day by bathing and visiting temples to offer prayers and perform Abhishek of the Shiva Lingam, seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.





The night is dedicated to continuous worship, and the fast is broken the next morning after bathing and performing puja. Those unable to observe a complete fast choose sattvic foods suitable for fasting. If you are observing the fast this year, here are some traditional dishes you can prepare.





5 Traditional Recipes to Make on Maha Shivratri 2026

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a classic fasting dish made with sago and mild spices. It is easy to prepare and takes about 20 minutes. Click here for recipe.

2. Makhana Kheer

Makhana kheer is a creamy and mildly sweet dessert made with foxnuts, milk and dry fruits. It is one of the most loved fasting dishes. Click here for recipe.

3. Kuttu Puri

Kuttu puri is a sattvic Indian flatbread usually enjoyed during fasting. It is prepared with mashed boiled potatoes, buckwheat flour and light spices. Click here for recipe.

4. Aloo Rasedaar

Aloo rasedaar is a traditional favourite made with mashed potatoes cooked in a spicy, flavourful gravy. It pairs perfectly with hot kuttu puris. Click here for recipe.

5. Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana tikki is a popular fasting snack made with sago and potatoes. Enjoy it with tea or a vrat-friendly chutney. Click here for recipe.





Maha Shivratri is a beautiful time to pray, reflect and enjoy simple, traditional meals that make the festival even more meaningful.