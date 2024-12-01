There's a scene in the 2022 Kamal Hassan blockbuster that pays tribute to one of the city's most popular street snacks. Most Chennaites still call it the 'Alsa Mall' sandwich, that makes a reference to the location where this humble sandwich first took wings in the 1990s. More than thirty years later, it still dominates discussions and nostalgia about sandwiches in the city. Like most other Indian metros, Chennai's sandwich scene has also evolved with hipster favourites like avocado on toast and pesto sandwiches in the mix.





Chennai's first brush with high quality sandwiches probably began in the colonial era clubs of what was then Madras. Clubs like the Madras Club (also known as the Ace of Clubs) and the Madras Gymkhana Club still make exceptional sandwiches that transport you back to the British Raj when cucumber sandwiches were part of the high tea ritual. Some of these colonial era sandwiches began to make it to Chennai's first wave of 'fast food' joints in the 1980s and 90s. Most old-timers still have fond memories of the chicken sandwiches at Cakes N Bakes - white bread, slathered with butter and stuffed with chicken. What's not to like? All-day diners (or coffee shops) at luxury hotels became the other 'go to' spot with their filling, club sandwiches.

Most of these sandwiches including the Alsa Mall Sandwich and the hotel sandwiches have survived, while a growing band of cafes have aced their sandwiches with extra emphasis on the quality of bread. From sour dough breads to multi grain sandwiches, Chennai's sandwich fans are spoilt for choice. Like they say, a good sandwich is more than just a sum of its parts:

1. Balaji Sandwich Stall

Typifies the 'Alsa Mall' sandwich that is deep rooted in Chennai's Street food culture. Their bestseller is a simple bread omelette sandwich with their signature green chutney. Their extensive menu features more than 50 sandwiches but most regulars still lean on their popular egg or vegetable sandwiches with chutney.





Montieth Road, Egmore

2. Shree Mithai

If you're looking for Chennai's most popular grilled vegetarian sandwich, there's a good chance you will land up at one Shree Mithai's multiple outlets. Fresh bread is slathered with butter and filled with an assortment of fillings that range from cheese to paneer to jam. But it's the Bombay sandwich with potato and green chutney that is our pick.





TV Road, Chetpet

3. Anise, Taj Coromandel

Most of the all-day diners in the city's luxury hotels have upped their sandwich game, Anise is a case in point. Their Tomato, Bocconcini, and Sourdough Bread Sandwich is enhanced by the fresh heirloom tomatoes and complemented by rich, creamy Bocconcini cheese, filled with shredded stracciatella and cream.





Taj Coromandel, MG Road, Nungambakkam

Photo Credit: Anise, Taj Coromandel

4. Dou

Formerly Sowl, Dou is pitched as a fine bakehouse and brew room experience. Aside from their large plates, Dou also offers a delectable selection of sandwiches and open toast that includes a delish version of avocado toast (no surprises here) and Bombay Talkies that pays tribute to the quintessential Bombay-style sandwich.





Cenotaph Road, Second Lane

5. Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory

Decadent, that's one word that comes to mind when we think about the Three Cheese Melt Sandwich, that's a crowd favourite at Sandy's. If you're more of a fried chicken fan, then their Louisiana-style Fried Chicken sandwich is a fail-proof option.





First Main Road, RA Puram

6. The Brew Room

A popular spot for coffee, conversations and of course, sandwiches. Regulars swear by Brew Room's Barbeque Chicken Sandwich that has been on the menu almost since its inception and has stood the test of time. This signature sandwich is crafted with house-made focaccia and their secret barbeque sauce.





RK Salai





7. Royal Sandwich

There's nothing royal about the prices at one of Chennai's most popular home-grown restaurant chains. What started as a tiny eatery on TTK Road has expanded across the city with an exhaustive menu of sandwiches. There's something for everyone here with everything from panini sandwiches to gobi sandwiches on the menu.





TTK Road, Alwarpet

8. Pumpkin Tales

This standalone, all-day restaurant is one of our favourite spots for breakfast. The restaurant offers sandwich options for breakfast (that include an avocado and mushroom on buttered sourdough) as well as a fine selection of Italian sandwiches for those any time meals. The Pepperoni sandwich and their Panuozzo sandwich with pulled pizza dough are both terrific.





Bheemana Garden Street, Alwarpet

9. Trattoria by Toscano:

Offers a great choice of gourmet Italian sandwiches. Our favourites include the Grilled Veggies and Hummus Sandwich, the Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Capers sandwich and their popular Pesto Grilled Chicken and Fried Egg Sandwich.





Khader Nawaz Khan Road

10. Brod Bakery

A popular pit-stop for Chennai's gourmands, this intimate bakery is well known for its Basque Cheesecake. But it's the sandwiches that bring most regulars back. It's tough to pick a winner from their chicken pesto or their BLT or the smoked mozzarella and arugula.





East Coast Road, Injambakkam

