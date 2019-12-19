10 Interesting Facts About Maple Syrup You Must Know If You Really Love It

Maple syrup is one of the best alternatives to refined sugar. Although, the choices are many - honey, agave, stevia - maple syrup can be said to be the yummiest of all. The gold-coloured, velvety syrup is the perfect sugar substitute to sweeten our cookies, cakes and other desserts. The smooth stream of the syrup cascading over our pancakes and waffles is as enchanting as it is irresistible. Not just food, maple syrup is also commonly used to make delicious drinks like smoothies and milkshakes. Maple syrup is obtained from the sap of maple tree, which is boiled to make the sweet syrup.





Maple syrup is such an important food item in the world of nutrition that a particular day has been earmarked to celebrate its goodness. December 17 of every year is observed as National Maple Syrup Day. In the wake of the day just gone by, we take note the various contributions of maple syrup to make our meals more appetising. We also present to you some interesting facts about maple syrup that you may not have known.





(Also Read: 6 Maple Syrup Benefits You May Not Have Known)





Did you know that Canada produces the maximum amount (80 per cent) of the world's maple syrup supply? Now you know exactly what to eat while visiting that place.

You might have seen one lone variant of maple syrup in your local market. You'll be amazed to find out that there are many versions of maple syrup available across the world - extra light, light, medium, amber, dark and more.





Maple syrup grabs such an important spot in the food system that there's an organisation dedicated to it. It is called The International Maple Syrup Institute.





That's not all. Alfred University, located in western New York, offers an official maple production course to study and master the art of creating maple syrup!





There are many other hidden facts about maple syrup that would be fun to know of. Irrespectively, our love for the gooey, sugary sweet maple syrup will continue to grow.







