Weekdays can be overwhelming. Balancing household chores and professional commitments can leave you feeling exhausted by the end of the day. Preparing an elaborate dinner in such a situation is a different ball game altogether. What adds to the difficulty is deciding on the menu. You all will agree that presenting something new and exciting on the dinner table every single time is not an easy task. Fret not, as always, we have your back. If you find yourself in need of something fast and delicious, this 10-minute chicken dinner is the perfect solution. With simple ingredients and minimal prep, you'll have a satisfying meal on the table in no time. Let's dive into this easy and tasty chicken recipe that's sure to become your weeknight staple!





What Makes A Quick Chicken Meal Perfect For Weeknights?

1. Speed And Convenience:

Chicken is a simple ingredient that can be cooked with just a few basic ingredients. And the best part is, you can simply grill or roast it to bring out the best flavours on your plate in no time. This means you will have more time to relax or spend with family, and with yourself.

2. Balanced Nutrition:

Chicken is a lean protein, making it low in fat, rich in protein and packed with essential nutrients. Pairing it with some vegetables makes the meal fit well into a balanced diet. For those watching their calorie intake or looking for lighter meal options, especially for dinner, chicken can be the perfect option to go for.

3. Minimal Ingredients, Maximum Flavours:

Be it a chicken curry or a roasted chicken breast, you do not need a long list of ingredients to prepare your favourite dish. With just a few pantry staples and spices like garlic, paprika, and lemon-you can create a flavourful dish that feels anything but basic. The best part is that you can go as creative as you want with a chicken recipe.

4. Perfect For Family Meal:

Chicken is a crowd-pleaser, making it ideal for families with young children and older adults. Chicken has high nutrient content and low calories, making it easy to digest for people of across ages. And thanks to its versatility, you can serve a unique chicken dinner every time, without making the meal boring and mundane.





Photo Credit: Pixabay

Quick 10-Min Chicken Dinner Recipe | How To Make 10-Min Chicken Dinner:

The Ingredients:

This recipe has been shared by content creator and chef Rick Wiggins. The ingredients you'll need for this recipe are as follows:

Cubed chicken breast

Green beans

Honey

Chilli oil

Soy sauce

Garlic powder

Air fryer

The Recipe:

Throw chicken, green beans and all the other ingredients in the air fryer basket.

Mix them well.

Air fry at 200-degree Celsius for 10 minutes. For the detailed recipe, click here.

Expert tip: To make it healthier, you can swap honey with jaggery powder, brown sugar or sweetener alternatives.

Tips for Customizing Your 10-Minute Air-Fried Chicken Dinner:

1. Spice It Up:

If you enjoy extra heat or some added flavours in your food, we suggest adding black pepper and herbs to it. You can even marinate the chicken with spices of your choice for 30 minutes before you air fry.

2. Customise The Veggies:

If you like colours on your plate as much as we do, then go creative with the vegetables you add to the dish. Besides beans, you can opt for carrot, zucchini, broccoli, sweet potato and more.

3. Add Some Creaminess:

You can always prepare a quick and creamy sauce on the side to make your chicken dinner richer and more appetising. Click here for a creamy sauce recipe.





Loved these ideas? So, what are you waiting for? Get a chicken breast today and prepare this delicious dish to beat your weekday blues. Find here some more quick and easy chicken recipes to try.