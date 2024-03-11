In the hustle and bustle of daily life, having simple and wholesome recipes at hand can make all the difference. As someone who regularly cooks in the kitchen, I understand how tough it can be to plan elaborate meals every day. However, one thing that I cannot compromise on is my love and desire to eat chicken every night. If you love chicken as much as I do, then having a pre-planned menu with chicken items could feel like a godsend. To your rescue, I have prepared a simple yet wholesome week-long dinner menu comprising nothing but chicken items. Read on to save yourself some trouble thinking about what to cook next!

Also Read: 35 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes

Chicken curry is simply delicious and wholesome.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 7 Easy Chicken Recipes For Every Night Of The Week

1. Quick Chicken Curry

Classic go-to chicken curry recipe, start your week with the comforting warmth of quick chicken curry. Saute chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes and spices until they become mushy. Then add washed chicken pieces along with some water and your favourite curry masala. Simmer until the chicken is tender and cooked. Serve hot with roti and rice for a satisfying meal.

2. Chicken Pulao

Simplify your Tuesday with one-pot chicken pulao. In a large pot, saute onions, whole spices, and chicken pieces until they become slightly brown. Then add rice, water, and a pinch of turmeric. Let it simmer until the rice is cooked and the flavours meld together. Garnish with cilantro! Bonus tip: chicken pulao tastes best when served with pudina raita.

3. Easy Chicken Tikka

Spice up your midweek blues with easy chicken tikka alongside your regular meal. Marinate chicken chunks in yoghurt, lemon juice, and a blend of spices for at least 30 minutes. Skewer the chicken and grill until it's tender, charred and cooked through. Serve with a squeeze of lime and mint yoghurt for a delightful treat!

4. Chicken Stir Fry

Keep it light and simple on Thursday with a flavourful chicken stir-fry. Saute chicken strips with colourful bell peppers, onions, sweet corn, spices and your favourite stir-fry sauce. Cook until everything is cooked through and the flavours meld together. Serve over steamed rice or noodles for a quick and wholesome meal.

Chicken stir fry is liked by kids and adults alike.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Butter Chicken

Welcome the weekend with the quintessential Indian favourite, butter chicken! Marinate chicken pieces in a mixture of yoghurt, red chilli powder, salt, lemon juice, and garam masala. Prepare the gravy with chopped onions, tomatoes, spices and cashews. Cook chicken in the blended mixture and top it with some heavy cream. Serve it hot with naan and steamed rice!

6. Chicken Dhansak

On a lazy Saturday evening, indulge in the comforting goodness of chicken dhansak. A Parsi delicacy, this yummy dish combines the goodness of lentils, vegetables, and chicken simmered together with a blend of aromatic spices, making it a hearty, wholesome meal. Serve it alongside steamed rice and tangy pickles for a perfect Saturday dinner!

7. Chicken Biryani

Wrap your week with lazy but super tasty chicken biryani. Layer cooked rice with marinated chicken, fried onions and a dash of biryani masala in a heavy-bottomed pan. Cover and bake the biryani until the flavours meld together and the chicken is tender. Serve alongside raita and salad and enjoy this comforting meal!

Also Read: 20 Best Indian Chicken Curry Recipes | Chicken Gravy Recipes





Which is your favourite chicken dish? Let us know in the comments below!