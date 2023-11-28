Battling the bulge around the belly is a common goal for many on the journey to a healthier lifestyle. While exercise is crucial, the saying "abs are made in the kitchen" holds true. A journey to shed excess belly fat requires more than just counting calories. It demands a strategic approach to what we eat and when, and it's not as difficult as it may seem. Just by making small changes in your diet and focusing on diet food for fat loss, you can reduce belly fat in no time and also boost metabolism, balance hormones, and create a calorie deficit for effective weight loss.





To help us out, dietitian Manpreet Kalra shared dietary changes that will help you lose belly fat easily and quickly. In addition, we listed some more useful expert tips for quick weight loss so that you can stay fit and in shape.

Here are 10 Diet Changes For Reducing Belly Fat And Achieving Overall Weight Loss

1. Start Your Day with Soaked Nuts

Kicking off your morning with a handful of soaked nuts can set the tone for the day, recommends dietitian Manpreet Kalra. Nuts are a great diet food for fat loss. They are a powerhouse of nutrients, providing a dose of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. This combination helps in keeping you full, preventing overeating later in the day. Soaking nuts can enhance their digestibility and nutrient absorption, making them an ideal snack to kickstart your metabolism.

2. Protein-Rich Dal Cheela for Breakfast

Switching to a protein-rich breakfast is a game-changer for those aiming to lose belly fat. Dal cheela, made from lentils, is a fantastic source of plant-based protein and is the perfect diet food for fat loss. Protein is known to promote satiety, reduce cravings, and boost metabolism. Starting your day with a protein-packed meal like dal cheela can keep you energized and focused throughout the morning, minimizing the urge to snack on unhealthy options and attaining weight loss.

3. Include 1 tsp ACV in Water Before Lunch

Adding a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar (ACV) to a glass of water before lunch may seem like a small change, but its impact on weight loss is significant. ACV is believed to aid digestion, control blood sugar levels, and promote a feeling of fullness. Consuming this diet food for fat loss before lunch can help curb appetite, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake during the meal.

4. Cook Lunch in Ghee

Contrary to popular belief, incorporating ghee into your lunch can be a smart move for belly fat reduction. Ghee, when consumed in moderation, provides healthy fats that contribute to a feeling of fullness. It also contains fat-soluble vitamins that support overall well-being. Using ghee for cooking can add flavour to your meals while helping you stay satisfied and less likely to indulge in unhealthy snacks later in the day - the perfect trick for weight loss.

5. Include Curd in Lunch

Including curd (yogurt) in your lunch is a two-fold strategy for belly fat loss. Yogurt, a well-known diet food for fat loss, is a good source of protein, calcium, and probiotics, which promote a healthy gut. A healthy gut is linked to improved digestion and a reduced risk of bloating. Additionally, the protein content in yogurt supports muscle maintenance and can contribute to the feeling of fullness, preventing excessive calorie consumption.

6. Have Millet Roti for Lunch

Swapping traditional wheat roti for millet roti can be a wise choice for those aiming to trim their waistline and lose weight. Millets are rich in fibre and nutrients, providing a more complex carbohydrate source that is digested slowly. This gradual digestion helps in maintaining stable blood sugar levels, reducing the likelihood of cravings and overeating.

7. Avoid Anything Sweet Post Lunch, Have Cinnamon Tea

The post-lunch sweet tooth can be a major hurdle in the journey to lose belly fat. Opting for cinnamon tea instead of sweet treats can satisfy cravings without derailing your efforts. Cinnamon is known for its potential to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which are crucial factors in weight loss. Moreover, this diet food for fat loss adds a delightful flavour without the added calories.

8. Cook Dinner in Himalayan Salt

Choosing Himalayan salt for dinner preparation is more than a culinary trend; it may contribute to your belly fat loss goals. Himalayan salt contains trace minerals that can support hydration, electrolyte balance, and overall metabolic function, making it a diet food for fat loss you must try. While its impact on weight loss is indirect, maintaining proper hydration and electrolyte balance is essential for a healthy metabolism.

9. Have Dinner at Least 3 Hours Before Sleeping and Walk for 20 Minutes Post Dinner

The timing of your last meal plays a crucial role in weight management, especially around the belly area. Having dinner at least three hours before bedtime allows for better digestion and reduces the likelihood of fat storage. A short 20-minute post-dinner walk aids digestion, helps burn calories, and contributes to overall well-being.

10. Start Your Day with a Belly Fat Burner Drink

Kickstarting your metabolism with a belly fat burner drink can set a positive tone for the entire day. This drink may include diet foods for fat loss like lemon, honey, and warm water, known for their potential to boost metabolism and aid in digestion. Starting your day with such concoctions can help rev up your metabolism and promote fat-burning throughout the day. Click here for a list of the best weight-loss morning drinks.





Losing belly fat involves a holistic approach that goes beyond crash diets and extreme exercise routines. These dietary changes, when incorporated into a balanced lifestyle with the help of diet foods for fat loss, can contribute to achieving and maintaining faster weight loss. Remember, consistency is key, and gradual progress is more likely to lead to lasting results.

