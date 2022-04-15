Food and health are connected at the core. What we feed our body goes on to dictate our bodily health. We all are aware of it, yet seldom do we take it into cognizance while curating our diet. Many of us make mistakes - small or big - that may inadvertently affect put health in some way or another. What is unfortunate is that we might not even know that we are doing something wrong until one day we stand on a weighing scale in shock, or land up at the doctors for surprising health issues. It is rightly said that healthy eating leads to healthy living. So, to eat the right way, you need to purge what may come in the way of healthy living.





Here are some common mistakes that many of us tend to make in our diet. Check if you are also doing it and mend it right away.

Here Are 11 Diet Mistakes We All Tend To Make:

1. Caving to urges all the time

Eating to your heart's content is important but let your mind also come into play. It's ok to indulge in your cravings once in a while, but other times you've got to learn to mitigate them. Mark specific days or a time gap between two indulgent meals, and make sure to eat healthy rest of the time.





Curbing your cravings is important.

2. Following a too-strict diet

Then there are also those people who go overboard on the idea of healthy eating. Harvard Health Publishing quotes dietitian Kathy McManus, "Being restrictive is not sustainable. You have to think about looking at this for the long haul. Make it balanced, so you don't feel deprived."

3. Shunning all fats

Yes, fatty foods mean high blood sugar, weight gain, high cholesterol and so on, but you should always remember that there two kinds of fats and if you unravel goods fats, your health will be benefitted in the long run. Unsaturated fats found in nuts, seeds, mustard oil, olive oil, cheese etc. help better cardiovascular health.

4. Saying 'no' to carbs

A carb-less diet is just a fad. You may lose weight and your health. Carbohydrate is an important macronutrient that your body needs, preferably in small quantities. You don't want to end up with low blood sugar levels. So do get your daily carbohydrate fix but you should always limit it.





Carbohydrates provide the body with the energy it needs and are is also a good source of many vitamins and minerals.

5. Giving up sugar

Sugar is our enemy; we know that but giving up entirely may not be the best solution for people with sweet tooth. Because one day, the suppressed craving may arise from the ashes and drown us in a pool of sugary treats. A little bit of sugar here and there may be a good idea, after all.

6. Mindless midnight snacking

We don't want to sleep until we finish watching all the seasons of the latest show. And then we are bound to get hungry again in the middle of the night. Eating late at night should be avoided as it disrupts our digestive system; but if you must, go for heathier nuts, salads, seeds or fruits.

7. Keeping unhealthy foods within reach

Don't make it hard for yourself to avoid unhealthy food when it's right in front of you. Stop stocking up those packs of chips ice creams for emergencies. You know you'll eat all that up before any emergency situation arises.

8. Not eating fresh

We all have a habit of buying vegetables and fruits in bulk and storing in the fridge for say, a week, to come. Foods plucked after harvesting gradually start losing their nutrient value. So, try to buy fresh produce every other day to get maximum nutrition.

9. Eating too-much processed food

Filled with saturated fats, trans fats, excessive salt, preservatives and more, processed foods should be left for cheat days only.





Processed food should be avoided.

10. Eating the same kind of food

Variety and diversity are important when it comes to diet. We need all kinds of nutrients to attain well-rounded bodily health. So, eat as many different kinds of foods as you can.

11. Overeating after workout

We know how hunger spikes right after a workout session. While exercising is good, overeating after that, thinking you've made space for all those calories, is not.





Which one of these mistakes you are guilty of?