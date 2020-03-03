3 Achaari Recipes That'll Have You Licking Your Fingers Clean 

Achaari preparations could be the show-stealer in your spread

India loves pickles! Wouldn't you agree? We wait for the seasons to change so that we can use the seasonal veggies to make some lip-smacking pickles. In summers, we crave for mango pickles, whereas in winters, it is the gajar ka achaar that rules our tiffin box. From tangy to chilly and to sweet, we have pickles of all flavours for all times. Pickles are mostly served as an accompaniment but if given a chance, it can also shine bright as the star ingredient. Achaari preparations could be the show-stealer in your banal spread and it does not even take much time to make them.





Here Are Some Of Our Favourite Achaari Preparations From NDTV Food's YouTube Channel:

Achaari Murgh





Move over butter chicken and kadhai murgh, this tangy and eclectic treat is made with an achaari marinade and a mouth-watering tadka. This rich and robust preparation goes best with naan or rice.





(Also Read: 27 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes)





Achaari Bhindi





Bhindi has a fairly wide base of fans and detractors, but this enticing preparation is sure to be a hit with everyone. The dried preparation of okra, tossed in a scrummy masala made of tomatoes, haldi, red chillies, hing, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, kalonji and saunf is a memorable fare you do not want to miss.





(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Bhindi 65? This New Style Of Making Bhindi Is Sure To Take You By Surprise!)











Achari Baingan





Baingan, or eggplant, is prepared in myriad ways across the country. One of the most popular preparations is achaari baingan. The secret lies in the tempting masala made with the most basic spices we use in everyday cooking. Try this recipe at home and watch your guests inching for another helping.





(Also Read: Straight From Uttar Pradesh, This Baingan Ki Lonje Is A Delightful Dish That Will Wow Your Guests)











What do you think about our tantalising recipes? Do write to us in the comments section below.















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



