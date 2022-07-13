Known for its vibrant green colour and refreshing taste, kiwi is a superfruit loved by many. It is most commonly used to make fruit salads, yogurt parfaits, desserts, juices and more, and makes for a delicious and healthy addition to countless recipes. It may look small, but do not go by its size. Apart from its distinct taste and colour, this tiny tropical fruit is loaded with numerous health benefits. While we all know kiwi is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, did you know it also has many other interesting health benefits to offer? Also known as kiwifruit or Chinese gooseberry, kiwi is a miracle fruit. Here we bring you some expert-recommended benefits of kiwi that one must keep in mind. These suggestions have been made by celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra.





She took to her Instagram handle to enlighten us on the four health benefits of kiwi. Her post read, "Known for its vibrant colour and refreshing taste, kiwi is a fruit loved by many. Although this tropical fruit is small, its health benefits are mighty." Let's check them out:





Also read: Benefits Of Kiwi Fruit: From A Powerhouse Of Antioxidants To Inducing Sleep

Here're 3 Expert-Suggested Health Benefits Of Kiwi:

1.Boosts Digestive Health

Kiwifruit stores a good amount of proteolytic enzyme actinidin, a protein-dissolving enzyme which improves the digestion of proteins and can help digest a meal much like the papain in papaya or bromelain in pineapple. It facilitates smooth traffic through the digestive system.





2.Natural Sleeping Aid

Kiwifruit is a source of serotonin, which helps to promote better sleep. The consumption of kiwi may also help in improving the sleep onset and reducing the waking time after the onset. Kiwi consumption also provides relief from sleep disturbances. The peel of kiwi is a potent ingredient for the development of natural sleeping aids.





3.For Bone Health

Folate, magnesium and Vitamin E are all well represented in kiwifruit, offering health benefits like bone formation. Vitamin K also has a potential role in bone mass building by promoting autotrophic activity in the bone.

















Now that you know the various health benefits of kiwi, we hope you include this superfruit in your diet and make yourself some delicious kiwi recipes. We have got you some of our favourite kiwi recipes too. Click here to know more.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.