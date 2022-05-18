It is summer and none of us needs reminding. As the temperatures continue to soar, food is one escape from the unforgiving heat. Come summer and most of us find ourselves opting for fresh cold juices and salads over the more decadent curries and desserts. In fact, with a variety of fruits and vegetables up for grabs, it is the perfect time of the year to try our hands at some fresh, light and yummy salads. When we think of salads, we often think of a range of colourful vegetables topped with a drizzle of olive oil and lime juice, but today we recommend you to go for some yummy fruit salads instead.





To make your job easier, here are five fruit salad recipes to try.

1 Jamun Salad

We start off with a yummy salad that is made using black plums or jamun. The summer fruit is rich in phosphorous, iodine, magnesium and potassium, making it a perfect addition to your diet during this time of the year. Just toss the plums in extra virgin olive oil, lemon, chilli flakes and a pinch of salt.

Summers are synonyms with watermelon and this salad is perfect to beat the heat. It can be made with chunks of balls of watermelon that are paired with lettuce, rocket pine nuts, and a lemon and honey dressing.

Pomegranate and kiwi are both rich in nutrients and make for perfect salad ingredients. This salad contains a healthy mix of pomegranate kernels, kiwi chunks, lettuce and cheese. For the dressing, you can try a mix of mint leaves, garlic, mustard seeds, orange squash, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper powder.

Summers are incomplete without mangoes and mango salads are simply divine to munch on. This salad uses the unlikely combination of mangoes and mozzarella and it is absolutely delicious. Pair the mango with red chilli, parsley, salt, lemon juice or orange juice and balsamic vinegar. You can also add pesto to the mix.

This is one salad that is both, pretty and tasty. The salad is shaped like a Rubik's cube and has the goodness of watermelon, kiwi, cantaloupe and pineapple. You can top the salad with mint leaves, nuts and sesame seeds.











Tell us which summer fruit salad you are going to try out first.