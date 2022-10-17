Breakfast is the most important meal of the day - we have heard this phrase enough times to have it memorised! However, we still end up skipping breakfast because either we don't have the time to prepare it or we don't have the ingredients for the recipe we wish to make. Keeping such conundrums in mind, we have found some easy breakfast recipes that you can rustle up with basic ingredients available in almost every household. Ready in thirty minutes, you can enjoy a delicious and easy breakfast made from sooji.





Here Are 5 Sooji Breakfast Recipes Ready In 30 Mins:

1. Upma - Our Recommendation

This classic South Indian delicacy is quite the breakfast favourite! While the texture of the upma is a lot like halwa, upma is masaledaar and delicious. It comes with the flavourful tadka of kadi patta and chillies.

Click here for the full recipe of Upma.

2. Sooji Toast

Craving toast but don't have bread? Fret not, you can make toast without bread too! This sooji toast will give you a crispy toast in no time! It comes with the goodness of vegetables like carrots, onions, tomatoes and capsicum.





Click here for the full recipe for Sooji Toast.

3. Sooji Appam

While appam is synonymous with its South Indian counterpart stew, it is thoroughly enjoyed as it is too! Traditionally appam is made from fermented rice and dal batter, we have found a way to make appam with sooji.





Click here for the full recipe for Sooji Appam.

4. Sooji Spring Rolls

This healthy version of spring roll makes for a nutritious and quick breakfast! The spring roll is stuffed with potatoes, carrots, onions, capsicum and more. Vegetable stuffing is wrapped in a batter created from sooji and yoghurt.





Click here for the full recipe for Sooji Spring Rolls.

5. Sooji Besan Cheela

Cheela is a breakfast classic in Indian households! Now you can make cheela in just 20 minutes with these quick recipes. The addition of sooji makes cheela crispier and tastier than ever.





Click here for the full recipe of Sooji Besan Cheela.

Try out these quick sooji recipes for breakfast and let us in the comments section which one is your favourite.