Diwali celebrations often begin well before the festival day, with family gatherings, house parties and get-togethers with friends. No party feels complete without a spread of delicious snacks. If you're looking for quick chicken appetisers that don't require hours in the kitchen, these recipes can be prepared in around 30 minutes and are sure to be a hit with your guests.

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5 Chicken Snacks Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes

1. Crispy Chicken Popcorn

Bite-sized pieces of chicken coated in seasoned flour and fried until golden and crisp make for a crowd-pleasing snack. Serve them with a spicy mayo or mint dip to make them even more irresistible.

2. Chicken Tikka Bites

Chicken tikka doesn't always need a long cooking process. Marinate small chicken pieces with yoghurt and spices, then cook them in an air fryer, oven or pan. The result is a smoky, flavour-packed snack that's perfect for parties.

3. Honey Chilli Chicken

If your guests enjoy Indo-Chinese flavours, honey chilli chicken is a great choice. Crispy chicken tossed in a sticky sauce made with honey, chilli and garlic strikes the perfect balance between sweet and spicy.

4. Chicken Cheese Sandwich Pockets

These toasted sandwich pockets are stuffed with shredded chicken, cheese and simple seasonings. Crunchy on the outside and cheesy on the inside, they're easy to make and ideal for serving a large group.





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5. Chicken Seekh Kebab

Chicken seekh kebabs can be cooked quickly on a grill pan or in an air fryer. Made with minced chicken and aromatic spices, they are juicy, flavourful and pair wonderfully with green chutney.





These quick chicken snacks prove that you don't need hours in the kitchen to put together a delicious pre-Diwali party spread.