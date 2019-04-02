4 Energy-Packed Kiwi Drinks You Must Drink To Beat The Heat This Summer

Highlights Beat the summers with fresh beverages made of kiwi

It's time to bid adieu to endless cups of hot tea. The advent of summers will see fresh and cool beverages usurping the warm drinks. An excellent way to jump start the new diet regime in the new season is to glug some feisty fruit drinks, which are loaded with nutrition but don't weight you down. If you like a variety in your daily intake of beverages, you can try incorporating different fruits. If you are already bored of bananas and apples, kiwi is one fruit that you must try next. Kiwi is an exotic, versatile fruit that has decorated many desserts, cakes and yogurts for eons. The reason behind using kiwi in so many sweet delicacies is that it serves a unique taste. It packs a punch of zingy flavour that sits well with other ingredients of the dish. Not to forget, it also abounds with many nutritional and health-benefitting properties.











Why Is Kiwi Good For Health?







It provides a high dose of vitamin C; in fact, more than oranges and lemons!

It is rich in dietary fibre, which aids digestion and keeps cholesterol under control.

It contains a bountiful of minerals like calcium, magnesium and iron.

The black seeds inside the kiwi flesh contain loads of omega-3 fatty acids.





A kiwi drink, overflowing with nutrients, will brace you to face and beat the hot weather, which is coming by. Here are some interesting recipes with kiwi as the hero; you can make to relish this power-packed fruit:







Kiwi Margarita



If you want to unwind with some boozy buzz, but also have health on your mind, then this is the perfect drink for you. This cocktail made with tequila, orange, lemon and, of course, kiwi is exactly what you need after a hard day's work.



View Full Recipe Here











Mango Kiwi Fuzz



Nothing defines summers better than the king of fruits - mango. This fuzzy drink bursting with the sweetness of mango and the tanginess of kiwi is easy to make at home. PS: It's a hit with kids.



View Full Recipe Here











Melon And Kiwi Fruit Smoothie



Plain milk shakes are a passe. Blended smoothies are the new 'it' milk drinks. Blend together all healthy ingredients - kiwi, oats, honey, melon - with milk and you will get a glass full of nutrition.



View Full Recipe Here











Cucumber And Kiwi Juice

This is no ordinary juice. Your daily intake of salads and fruits fit right into this one drink. This juice spells nutrition to the hilt. Added ginger brings its own flavours and health elements, making this a wholesome summer drink.



View Full Recipe Here











Kiwi is known to be a powerful antioxidant, which not only boosts health but is also great for skin and hair. With the onset of the warmer climate, stock kiwi in your pantry and take your juicer/blender out, and enjoy your days in the sun.









