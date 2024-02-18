Weekends are the perfect time to satisfy your sweet cravings. During the week, we barely have enough time to address them fully. And even if we manage to, they don't provide the same satisfaction as they do over the weekend. Don't you agree? Being a Sunday, we are sure most of you must be on the hunt for such indulgent recipes. Let's put an end to your search as we present to you the perfect recipe for the ultimate weekend indulgence: chocolate biscoff cake. This decadent delight will satisfy your sweet cravings in no time and requires only four ingredients to make. Amazing, right? The recipe for this tasty cake was shared by chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya on her official Instagram handle. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

What Is Biscoff?

Biscoff is a popular caramel-flavoured biscuit hailing from Belgium. They are known for their irresistible crispiness and are commonly eaten during tea time. Apart from the distinct caramel flavour, the biscuit also offers a slight hint of cinnamon. Biscoff biscuits are enjoyed as is and are even added to a variety of different desserts, including cheesecakes, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and even ice cream.

What Does Chocolate Biscoff Cake Taste Like?

Chocolate biscoff cake offers an irresistible taste that'll have you drooling at the first bite. The caramel flavour of the biscoff biscuits blends perfectly with the chocolate flavour. You can use milk chocolate or dark chocolate, depending on your personal preference. Overall, the cake has a rich flavour.

How To Make Chocolate Biscoff Cake | Chocolate Biscoff Cake Recipe

To make this chocolate biscoff cake, you just need four ingredients and 30 minutes of your time. Start by blitzing the biscoff biscuits in a blender to form a smooth powder. Once done, transfer the powdered biscuits to a bowl and add the milk along with baking powder. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C. Once baked, demold the cake and place a slab of any chocolate bar on top. Flash-bake it for 2 minutes until the chocolate bar melts. Serve warm or cold, and savour the heavenly taste. Your chocolate biscoff cake is ready to enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video for chocolate biscoff cake here:

Are you already drooling? Grab your apron and get ready to bake this scrumptious chocolate biscoff cake. Happy Baking!