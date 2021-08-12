Think of any go-to healthy snack, almond would be the first one to top the list. Crunchy and nutty, this tiny superfood is deemed to be a powerhouse of all the essential nutrients. Proteins, fibre, omega 3 and fatty acids are some of the nutrients that make almonds a must-have in our daily diet. Besides being super healthy, almonds are used in creating varieties of dishes. So, if you are planning to stash your pantry with a pack of almonds, we have hand-picked some options for you to choose from. Read on to know.

Here Are 5 Best Almond Options To Include In Your Daily Diet:

1. Happilo 100% Natural Premium Californian Almonds

This pack of almonds is made with 100% real nuts and contains zero trans-fat and cholesterol. Besides it is high in protein and other dietary fibre. It is an ideal option to include in your pre and post workout meal.





2. Amazon Brand Solimo Almonds

This pack of almonds by Amazon's brand- Solimo is deemed to provide premium quality of almonds. Besides, it is hygienically packed to meet food safety standards with no added preservatives.





3. Vedaka Popular Whole Almonds

Here's another pack of crunchy and nutty almonds for you. This pack by the brand Vedaka features regular sized almonds that contain 88-95 pieces per 100 grams.





4. Upcrop Premium California Almonds

We have found another nutrient-rich pack of almonds for you. This pack contains premium california almonds. Soak, roast or add it in your cereals or other recipes, the choice is yours!





5. Nutraj California Almonds

Here's another pack of california almonds for you. This pack of almonds is effective to curb unwanted cravings. In addition, it is naturally 100% gluten free with no added flavours, preservatives and chemicals.



