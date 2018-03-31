5 Best Caesar Salad Places In Delhi NCR

Highlights Salads are the perfect go-to option for health freaks

Salads are the perfect go-to option for health freaks who are looking out to shed some extra kilos. When it comes to salads, they are often characterised as boring and tasteless. However, it's not the same case with every salad. One of which is caesar salad that is not only healthy, but also quite scrumptious at the same time. A classic caesar salad consists of romaine lettuce , bread croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. There is a non-vegetarian variation to the same that includes chicken in it. The creamy caesar dressing complements the subtle taste of parmesan cheese. If you happen to be a caesar salad lover who is always in quest of the best caesar salads in Delhi, then we've got your back.

1. Diggin

If you're having those sudden odd cravings of caesar salad, then this is the place to be. Located in Anand Lok, this pretty-looking cafe has a striking ambiance that is sure to please you! For a salad lover, this place is no less than a paradise. One of its best sellers is caesar salad, which is not only pleasing to the eyes, but to the palate as well. The salad is topped with parmesan shaving in copious amount and is sure to get you drooling in just no time. What makes this place stand out from the others is its freshness and generous portions. Apart from being immensely delicious, it is quite filling at the same time. So, if you're in the vicinity, then do give this place a visit and try your hands on their cheese-loaded caesar salad.

Where: Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Opposite Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 1,400



2. Big Chill

Renowned for its mouth-watering cheesecakes, Big Chill is one happening place to be after hours of hectic work. Apart from cheesecakes, it offers a wide variety of salads as well, which are quite delicious and filling too. One of its best sellers is the caesar salad. The caesar dressing used in this salad is so creamy that it will make you crave for more.

Where: 68-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 1,500

(Also Read: 10 Best Pasta Salad Recipes)

The caesar dressing used in this salad is so creamy .​



3. Cafe Diva

If you're a garlic lover who loves to have a garlicky touch in almost every meal, then head to this place. The caesar salad prepared here has a subtle garlicky flavour, which will end up making you crave for more. It is made using romaine leaves, which are tossed in a homemade dressing with extra garlic. You can add chicken, bacon or asparagus as per your choice. Pair this healthy salad with a smoothie and you're done for the day.

Where: 1st Floor, Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, R K Puram, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 2,000

If you're a garlic lover who loves to have a garlicky touch in almost every meal, this one's for you.



4. Depot 48

This place offers an exciting range of salads that are too yummy to miss. You name it, they have it. From quinoa salad to beetroot carpaccio salad, the list is endless. However, its best bet is the caesar salad. If you're a bacon lover, then do go for its bacon version as it is to die for.

Where: N 3, Level 2, N Block Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 1, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 1,800

5. Fig & Maple

If you happen to be in GK 2, then do give this place a try for its classic caesar salad. Prepared with iceberg lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and bread croutons, this salad is perfect to satisfy your salad cravings. The bread croutons used here are quite crisp and fresh.

Where: M-27, Greater Kailash (GK) 2, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 1,650