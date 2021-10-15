Eggs are one of the most versatile food ingredients we can think of. An egg or two can save the day at any point of time. From the laziest of the days to the busiest ones, we need some eggs too whip up a quick meal - the easiest recipe being boiled eggs. All you need to do is boil a few eggs and satiate your hunger in just a matter of minutes. So easy, isn't it? But boiling eggs manually can often be tough as some like it hard boiled, others want it soft boiled. This is where an egg boiler comes to your rescue. It is automatic and helps you boil eggs as per your choice. So, if you are planning to buy an egg boiler, here are some of the best options for you.





Here's A List Of 5 Best Egg Boilers With Their Prices:

Product Name Price KENT 16069 Super Egg Boiler 400W | Boils Upto 6 Eggs at a Time Rs. 999 Simxen Egg Boiler Electric Automatic Off 7 Egg Poacher Rs. 399 SOFLIN Egg Boiler Electric Automatic Off 7 Egg Poacher for Steaming Cooking Boiling Rs. 349 Lifelong 2-in1 Egg Boiler and Poacher 500-Watt (Transparent and Silver Grey) Rs. 1099 AGARO Crown Instant Egg Boiler 360 Watts, Boils Up to 7 Eggs with 3 Modes Rs. 799

This Kent product is easy to use and has three different cooking modes to prepare soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs. It also stops the function automatically as soon as the eggs are cooked. You can boil up to 6 eggs at one go with easy and quick one-touch operation. Originally priced at Rs. 1800, you can now get this product at just Rs. 999.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 999

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Material: ABS Food grade plastic

This egg boiler by the brand Simxen can prepare seven eggs at one go and needs just 10 minutes to do the job. In addition to this, it also has an electronic auto shut button that stops the cooking process automatically once it's done. Grab the deal now at Amazon sale 2021 for Rs. 399 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 399

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

We have found another auto-shut off egg boiler option for you. Made with good quality plastic and steel, this product ensures durability and better performance. From boiling eggs to making egg poached, this can perform a variety of egg recipes with or without oil. Get this now at Just Rs. 349





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 349

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Pink

Material: Stainless Steel And Plastic

This product by Lifelong comes with a stainless-steel body and flat heating plate that helps in boiling up to 8 eggs at a time within minutes. Besides, it also has an auto shut off button that gets off automatically once the eggs are boiled or poached. You can purchase this now at Rs. 1099.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1099

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Material: Stainless Steel

Another great example of egg boiler, this product can boil up to 7 eggs at a time according to your preference ( soft, medium or hard boiled). Besides, it features a break-resistant lid, stainless steel body and operates with a single power button making it quick and hassle free. Grab this deal at 50% off for just Rs. 799.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 799

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Steel

Material: Food Grade Steel and BPA Free Lid





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.