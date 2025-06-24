Morning motivation can be tough, but a nourishing breakfast can give you the boost you need. Many people assume eating healthy means sacrificing flavour or choosing heavy options. But that is not true! You can enjoy a delicious, satisfying breakfast that is light on calories yet big on taste. Whether you are craving something traditional or comforting, we have got you covered. From South Indian staples to protein-packed egg whites, these five breakfast ideas are all under 200 calories. They are easy to whip up at home and also available via online food delivery platforms - perfect for busy mornings.

Here Are 5 Filling Breakfasts Under 200 Calories You Can Order Online:

1. Classic Idli

Idli is a popular choice for breakfast. And why not? It has a soft and fluffy texture and is also quite light on the stomach. A single piece of idli typically has about 30-40 calories. So, you can enjoy around 3 to 4 idli pieces along with a small cup of sambar. Avoid pairing them with chutney, as it can quickly increase the calorie count. If not plain idli, you can also enjoy a similar quantity of masala idli.

2. Vegetable Upma

Another dish you can enjoy for a wholesome breakfast is vegetable upma. This savoury South Indian dish is made with roasted semolina, veggies and mild spices. It's lightly cooked with minimal oil, making it a filling yet low-calorie breakfast option. To keep the calories under 200, make sure to make a small portion.

3. Fruit Bowl

You can also enjoy a bowl of fresh and juicy fruits for breakfast. Whether you choose papaya, apple, watermelon, or pomegranate, all of these are low in calories and will keep you full for longer. Opt for fruit bowls that are freshly cut and don't include honey, cream or added sugar to keep the calories low. You can cut them at home or even order them from an online food delivery app to save time.

4. Boiled Egg Whites

If you want to have something basic and simple, boiled egg whites are a great option. They are high in protein and low in calories, ensuring you get the energy boost you need to start your day. You can enjoy them as is or with a sprinkle of salt or black pepper. You can even pair them with black coffee or green tea.

5. Cold-Pressed Green Juice

Another low-calorie option you can consider for breakfast is cold-pressed green juice. Made with cucumber, spinach, celery, and mint, this juice is light, hydrating and detoxifying. It makes for a better option than sugary milkshakes or juices. You can have about one glass of this cold-pressed green juice to keep the calories in check.

So, the next time you find yourself confused about what to include in your low-calorie breakfast, you will know exactly what to have. The best part is that you can enjoy these foods at home and also order them from an online food delivery app. Either way, they make for a wonderful addition to your breakfast meal.