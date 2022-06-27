Who doesn't love chaat?! The tantalising flavour of chutneys over fried bhallas and papadis makes this beloved street food quite the favourite treat among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. However, the heavy use of oil in chaat can makes it quite fatty and unhealthy. Therefore, one can not enjoy eating chaat every day! Or can they? In our quest for healthy chaat recipes, we have found some easy chana chaat recipes that are super healthy and have the signature chatpata flavours of chaat. You can enjoy these for lunch, dinner or a quick snack!











5 Chana Chaat Recipes You Must Try:

1. Kathiawari Chana Chaat - Our Recommendation







As the name suggests, this dish is a mix of chana and chaat, in which, chana is tossed in veggies and spices. The tantalising flavours of tamarind and green chillies make this sweet and spicy snack quite delicious!











Click here for the full recipe of Kathiawari Chana Chaat.

2. Dahi Chana Chaat







Chickpeas dunked in creamy dahi with a host of other spices - this chaat melts in the mouth in no time. This chaat is a spicy and flavourful street-style recipe, with boiled chole (chickpeas) in the base - bringing a myriad of flavours to one plate.







Click here for the full recipe of Dahi Chana Chaat.





3. Bombay Chana Chaat







This chaat is probably one of the healthiest chaat recipes out there. Kala chana is bathed in spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, lemon juice and cumin powder to make it hot, spicy and delicious!











Click here for the full recipe of Bombay Chana Chaat.





4. Aam Chana Chaat







With the peak of mango season, it is only apt that we enjoy the sweet and pulpy fruit in every way possible. In this recipe, you shall also enjoy an array of vegetables such as carrot, cucumber, tomato, and onion combined with the goodness of sprouted kala chana.











Click here for the full recipe of Aam Chana Chaat.





5. Anda Chana Chaat







This chaat has double the protein as other chana chaats! Boiled egg slices are combined with cooked chickpeas and are then topped with onion, tomatoes, green chilli, chutney and masalas like chaat masala and roasted cumin powder.











Click here for the full recipe of Anda Chana Chaat.

Try out these chana chaat recipes and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!