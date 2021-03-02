5 Classic Aloo Recipes From Uttar Pradesh 

Potatoes are very versatile

Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest states in India. It houses people of many tribes and communities. Steeped in history and culture, Uttar Pradesh is also a rage among foodies. With a mix of old, new and bizzare dishes, Uttar Pradesh's cuisine is perhaps one of the most diverse and refined cuisines we know of. The most basic vegetables can get the most delectable upgrade in UP, and that is why, it has been a challenge of sorts, to compile this list. Potatoes and UP's cuisine go hand in hand, and here are the dishes that truly celebrated aloo in all its glory. Let's explore.





5 Classic UP-Style Aloo Recipes That Will Make You Fall For Potatoes Again:





1. Benarasi Dum Aloo:





Dum aloo is a classic veg preparation that has many versions cross the country. The Benarsi dum aloo recipe plays a lot with the delightful combination of tomatoes and potatoes. Here, the potatoes are fried and then cooked with gravy on low flame, so that the spices seep in just perfect. Here is the recipe link.











Dum aloo is a popular recipe







2. Aloo Ka Halwa:





This unique delicacy is the true testimony of potato's versatility. While we know potatoes make for a great savoury addition to any curry or bread, it can also be used to make desserts! Aloo ka halwa is a popular dessert from Uttar Pradesh that is usually consumed during fasts due to its Satvik nature. It is soft, delectable and very easy to make- here's the recipe.





Halwa is an Indian dessert





3. Aloo Rasedar:





Simple, no-fuss recipe replete with the best combination of spices. Aloo Rasedaar is that go-to curry you would never regret making. Pair this red and soothing curry with roti or rice and brace yourself for a one wholesome and hearty feast. Click here for the recipe





4. Bharwan Aloo:





Potatoes hollowed out and filled with a tempting mixture of crumbled paneer and mild spices. You can also get more creative with the stuffing and make it more loaded (think: cheese and peppers). Here is a lovely take on the classic recipe, that you can try today.





5. Bareilly's Aloo-Moong Dal Chaat:





Spicy, zesty and full of different colours and textures, this chaat is ideal for those mid-meal cravings or as an evening snack to pair with your cup of chai. Pro Tip: Do not be stingy with chutneys. Click here for the recipe of aloo-moong-dal chaat.





Aloo makes for an excellent chaat staple





Try these recipes soon, and tell us which ones impressed you the most.







