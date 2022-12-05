Coffee is the solution to all our sagging days' problems. To open our drooping eyelids, get over energy slump, beat the cold shivers or just recover from last night's hangover, coffee heeds to it all. But everything is ruined when we get a bad coffee. You might not be a pro at making barista-style coffee, but making a good cup of Joe is no mean task. But, why, after many attempts, you are still not able to fix a cup of coffee you are satisfied with? You may be making these common mistakes:





Here're 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Brewing Coffee:

1. Not storing coffee properly:

If you buy pre-roasted coffee to save time and effort, there's nothing wrong with it. But where you may be going wrong is while storing them. You should know that roasted beans have several tiny holes in them that tend to absorb moisture and alter the taste of the beans. So make sure to store them in an air-tight container at room temperature in a cool, dry space.

2. Don't grind beans in bulk

Yes, it is a time-saving trick you see everyone doing but grinding the beans in bulk to make powder is also not a good idea if you want good flavours in every cup. The fact is that powdered beans gradually lose aroma and taste. So make it a point to grind in smaller batches and consumer within a month.





3. Again, don't roast the beans in bulk

If you like to prepare your coffee from scratch and like to roast them yourself, try to roast for a week's supply only. And store the roasted beans in an airtight jar to retain their flavour.

4. Pouring boiling water on the coffee

If you make your coffee on a stovetop, and if you tend to boil water and immediately pour it over the coffee powder, you need to stop! Hot boiling water may burn the coffee. The right temperature of the water should be between 92 to 96 degree Celsius. A great trick to follow is to boil the water, wait for 50 seconds to one minute to bring down its temperature, and then pour it over the coffee.

5. Not using the right ratio of coffee and water

It's a common mistake to use too little or too much coffee. To make a decent cuppa, 2 tablespoons of coffee grounds for every 180 ml of water should make you a good-flavoured coffee.





A good coffee can make anyone's day. So make sure to brew the perfect coffee every single time.