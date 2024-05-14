Let's admit it, we scroll through several recipes online, but most of them require ingredients that are maybe too difficult to find or just dig a hole in our pocket. In today's time of conscious living, we often look for fruits and vegetables that aren't just tasty but also beneficial for our health. Recently, in India, the trend of avocados has shaken the internet, but honestly, not everyone has access to it. But this does not mean our desi vegetables have fewer nutrients and flavour. Do you find yourself stuck in a similar situation? Then fret not! Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit) shared a video on her Instagram page addressing these concerns and shared some desi food swaps for Western ingredients.





Also Read: Did You Know Sugar Cravings Can Be Controlled With Salt? Celeb Nutritionist Reveals

Watch the full video below:

Here Are Five Western Foods That You Can Swap For Desi Alternatives

While mentioning how Western foods can sometimes be expensive and unaffordable, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain gave five desi alternatives to popular ingredients.

1. Swap Kale With Cabbage

Nutritionist Jain suggests swapping kale with cabbage. This is because both vegetables belong to the cruciferous family and can help you fight cancer and improve your gut health.

2. Swap Avocado With Coconut

The nutritionist shares swapping avocado with coconut. As per the nutritionist, both avocados and coconuts are packed with fats and potassium and are high in fibre.

3. Swap Olive Oil With Ghee

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain suggests swapping olive oil with ghee as one tablespoon of both has the same amount of calories. Plus, both these oils help improve gut lining and boost immunity.

4. Swap Quinoa With Jowar/Rajgira Puffs

Jowar and Rajgira have almost the same amount of protein but twice as much fibre as compared to quinoa, as per nutritionist Jain.

5. Swap Blueberries With Jamun

Both blueberries and jamun are packed with antioxidants. Moreover, jamun is much more cost-effective as compared to blueberries.

Vada pav is a spicy desi alternative to burgers.

Photo Credit: iStock

Desi Foods To Try Instead Of Western Delicacies

If, like us, you also prefer eating desi foods instead of Western snacks, then we have some easy swaps for you!

1. Vada Pav Instead Of Burger

Instead of indulging in burgers, try cooking up some vada pav at home. One of the most popular street foods of Mumbai, vada pav is made with Batata Vada sandwiched between slices of soft pav. It is served with spicy garlic chutney. If you want a quick and hassle-free recipe, then this is for you. Find the full recipe here.

2. Desi Macaroni Instead Of Pasta

No, this recipe does not require cream or butter, but lots of spices and veggies. Desi macaroni is a popular snack recipe in Indian homes that does not require usual pasta ingredients. Aside from onions and tomatoes, you can add a variety of veggies like carrots, capsicum, French beans, etc. Find the full recipe here.

3. Vegetable Chow Mein Instead Of Hakka Noodles

Ditch your regular hakka noodles and indulge in desi vegetable chow mein. It is extremely versatile so you can make it in different ways. Plus, you can add several vegetables and sauces to it and make it healthier for kids. Find the full recipe here.

4. Masala Hot Dog Instead Of Hot Dog

Say goodbye to your sausage-filled hot dog and welcome this easy and tasty masala-cheese hot dog recipe. Prepared in under 20 minutes, this masala hot dog is packed with flavours and Indian spices that make it perfect to be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Plus, since it's easy to eat, you can have it on the go too! Find the full recipe for Masala Hot Dog here.

5. Chilla Instead Of Pancake

Want a nutritious pancake recipe? Then try making moong dal chilla at home. It is packed with protein, vegetables, and flavour that will make you forget regular pancakes. You can pair it with any kind of chutney to enhance its taste overall. Find the full recipe for Moong Dal chilla here.





Also Read: Are Health Foods Really Healthy? Celebrity Nutritionist Busts 3 Common Myths