By now, we all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and many experts and dieticians recommend that we should make it our healthiest and most power-packed first meal. However, due to our hectic schedule and lifestyle, we all struggle to put together a meal that's healthy, packs a punch and is also flavourful. And even when we do find such an ideal recipe, it is not easy to prepare and takes forever to get ready. To resolve this problem, here we bring you a list of 5 curd-based breakfast recipes that are exactly what we need in busy mornings. From Dahi poha to Dahi upma, Dahi sandwich and more, all these recipes are delicious, healthy and filling to the core.





Super rich in calcium and creamy, curd (Dahi) can be used in numerous ways. Take a look at some of the interesting ways of adding curd in your breakfast diet. Read on.

Here're 5 Curd-Based Breakfast Recipes For Healthy Mornings:

1. Dahi Poha

As the name suggests, this recipe is a combination of Dahi and water soaked poha, which gets a winter-y spin with the inclusion of jaggery in it, making it a much healthier option to enjoy as breakfast. Wondering how to make it in less than 10 minutes? Click here.

2. Dahi Upma

Upma makes for a fulfilling breakfast. From masala upma to bread upma, vermicelli upma and more, there's a never-ending list of upma recipes, leaving us spoilt for choices. Here we bring you one more upma recipe, it is called Dahi Upma. This recipe gives a tangy twist to the classic upma recipe- all thanks to the inclusion of Dahi. Click here to watch the full recipe video.

3. Oats Dahi Masala

Looking for an ideal Low-Calorie breakfast recipe? This recipe is a must-have. Oats Dahi masala has an entirely different taste from the regular oat dishes. With just 10-15 minutes in your hand, you will get a delightful and yummy bowl of oats right in front of you. Find the recipe here.

4. Dahi Sandwich

This sandwich may sound offbeat from its name, but trust us, this recipe is one the most comforting yet lip-smacking recipes, making it a perfect option for an ultimate indulgent breakfast. Pair it up with your favourite dip to enjoy the crunch and creamy flavour of this sandwich. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Dahi Paratha

To prepare this paratha, you need to knead the dough by using the curd along with water and some seasonings. Cook it on both sides with ghee till it turns golden brown. Pair it up with chutney and chai alongside, there you have it! Click here for the complete recipe.

For more Dahi based recipes, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare these innovative curd-based breakfast recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!