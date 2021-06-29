There is no doubt about the fact that we all have missed eating from outside during lockdown. Even now, when the lockdown is lifted, most of us are scared to eat the lip-smacking street food or food from restaurants. Since we couldn't get our hands on our favourite dishes, we all have tried to make them at our homes; still, the one thing that sometimes lacks in our cooking is 'restaurant-like taste.' But what if we told you that you could get that restaurant-like creamy taste easily at your home by using the only curd? Sounds interesting, right?





If you are health conscious, you can stay away from making use of cream in your food. Curd is known to be rich in nutrients like vitamin B, calcium, magnesium, and riboflavin. They can also help you to build your immunity, reduce blood pressure, promote bone health and may help you to lose weight.

With these benefits of curds, try to make these restaurant-like recipes at your home:

1. Low-Fat Dahi Chicken





This dahi chicken recipe is low fat and full of flavours. It's also simple to make. Simply marinate chicken pieces in a curd marinate and let it rest for about 30 minutes. Then all you need to do is add is your onions and tomatoes and cook them in masalas! Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Dahi Aloo





This gravy side dish goes well with steaming rice or plain chapatis. It's an easy, quick, and tasty meal with potatoes cooked in curd. You can cook this dish on your lazy days in just 20 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





3. Dahi Bhindi





It is a popular dish from Hyderabad. Dahi bhindi is a simple and quick curry recipe made using curd, which gives the curry a smooth and soft texture. This sabzi absorbs the spicy curd gravy and becomes juicy when you eat it. Click here for the recipe.

4. Kadai Paneer





This scrumptious and yummy dish is not only easy to make but is also on the top of those who love to have paneer. This dahi kadai paneer can be made in half an hour, so you can easily make it when you have guests coming over. See the recipe here.





5. Chicken Yoghurt Curry:





A dish that all the chicken lovers will love to devour upon can have this with roti or chawal and taste amazing. With the intense flavour of masalas, the dahi in it gives a soothing taste. You can also choose to have chutney as an accompaniment with it. For the full recipe, click here.





Make these dahi based dishes quickly at your home, and let us know how you liked them.



