Think desi breakfast and one of the first dishes that comes to our mind is upma. It is one such dish that makes a regular appearance on our breakfast table. Made with sooji, chana dal and vegetables, this dish is easy to make, light and fulfilling to the core. Although upma has a South Indian origin, today you will find it holding a firm position in every household. In fact, you will also find different variations to the classic upma recipe to make it healthier and tastier. Take curd upma, for instance. One of our favourite upma variations, this recipe includes some curd that gives a tangy twist to the classic recipe. Sounds delicious, right?





Besides adding taste and texture, dahi also makes the recipe cool and light on stomach. And hence, we just love indulging in curd upma during the hot summer mornings. Let's take a look at the recipe.





How To Make Curd Upma | Dahi Upma Recipe:

Step 1. Add sooji/rava in a pan and dry roast until it turns light brown in colour. Keep aside.

Step 2. In the same pan, add ghee, mustard seeds, curry leaves, chana dal and urad dal and roast everything together.





Step 3. Add onion and ginger-garlic paste and cook.





Step 4. Add diced carrot, green chillies and cook.





Step 5. Add dahi to the pan and mix.





Step 6. Add roasted sooji, salt, red chilli powder and mix well.





Step 7. Add water as much needed. Close the lid and cook until done.





Step 8. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve.





