Want to rustle up something delicious but vegetarian for your next meal or snack? Well, you don't need super complex recipes to please your taste buds. Instead, you can choose something as easy as a toast. The versatility of toasts makes them a delightful dish. That holds true even when you ditch the meat and eggs. You need to try these vegetarian toasts only once in order to fall in love with them for a lifetime. You'll love the crunchy texture and the blend of flavours. Here are five recipes that show you how to make some of the best toasts while using vegetarian ingredients.





Get the best of desi flavours in this toast recipe. Deep-fried pieces of maida-coated bread, spicy mashed potato and green chutney are enough to lure you into this dish. Add crunchiness to the toast by garnishing it with sev.

This could be one of the most popular Indian toast recipes. The dish makes for a yummy and nutritious meal or snack. The flavours of tomato, capsicum, onion, carrot and green chilli blend well with the smoothness of curd and sooji batter. Make this dish a buttery delight to turn it into a drool-worthy delicacy.

Make your winter snack time extra delicious with this toast. Diced and roasted sweet potatoes give a unique flavour while roasted almonds add a crunchy texture. You can't resist the zing of chaat masala and lemon juice. Add mayonnaise, olive oil and green chutney to the recipe. That's an easy-peasy drool-worthy toast that you will keep coming back to.

This dish is rich in mouth-watering Sindhi flavours. In this recipe, bread slices stuffed with mashed potato, spiced with chaat masala, red chilli powder and salt. The sandwich is toasted or grilled until crispy and then, dipped in spicy dal. Garnish the dish with tamarind chutney, mint chutney and bhujjia.

When talking about vegetarian toast recipes, we can't miss this paneer tikka toast. The paneer is marinated in curd and spices in order to make the tikka. Stuff the bread slices with it and grill until crispy. Serve it with mint chutney and tomato sauce.





Enjoy these recipes for a comfortable weekday snack or during a weekend outing.