5 Easy Restaurant-Style Recipes Made With Diabetic-Friendly Ingredients

Diabetes patients can recreate these restaurant-style recipes at home.

Diabetes is one of the most common health conditions, affecting thousands of people across the world. The major problem that diabetes patients face in their day-to-day life is what food item to choose when they go out to eat, or order food from restaurants at home. The dubious sugar content in these dishes is always a cause for concern among diabetics. Here are two main principles to keep in mind while choosing dishes in a restaurant or ordering them at home for diabetes patients:





Whenever you go to a restaurant or order at home, look for dal-based items. Dal has 60% sugar content, as compared to grains which have 80%. For example, for breakfast items, you can choose the Medu Vada Sambar with lots of veggies in the Sambar. This is a very good choice instead of Idli, Poha, Uthappam, etc. Always look for sabzi and salads as this will slow down your sugar absorption.

Indian cuisine offers many options for diabetes patients.

In case you're missing restaurant food and want to recreate the recipes at home, it's even better since the proportion and type of ingredients used are in your control. Be rest assured about these recipes as they are absolutely perfect for a low-sugar diet and are made with ingredients suitable for the diabetic palate.

Here Are 5 Restaurant-Style Recipes Made With Diabetic-Friendly Ingredients:

1. MIX VEG MAKHANWALA





Ingredients:





6-8 large tomatoes, steamed and pureed

1 1/2 cups mixed veg cubed and steamed (carrots, potatoes, peas, cauliflower, and French beans)

1 green chilli, chopped lengthwise

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 cup cashew cream (made from 2 tbsp cashews & water)

1 tsp kasoori methi, roasted and powdered by hand

3 tbsp coriander

Method:





Dry roast the cumin seeds. Add the green chilli and then add the tomato puree and cook for a few minutes. Keep 1 tsp of cream for garnish and add the rest to the tomato puree. Cook for a few minutes. Add the veggies and the kasoori methi powder. Add 2 tbsp of coriander and mix. Garnish with the remaining cream and coriander. Serve hot.

Mix veg satiates the appetite and taste buds too.

2. GOBI MUSALLAM





Ingredients:





1 small head cauliflower, stems removed

For the gravy:





2 medium onions, chopped

2 small tomatoes, chopped

4 garlic cloves

1 piece of ginger, chopped

2 green chilies

2 tbsp coriander, chopped

4 tbsp cashew nuts (soaked in water for 2 hours)

3 tbsp groundnut oil

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp Dhania powder

1/2 tsp Jeera powder

1/2 tsp Garam masala

Turmeric powder

Salt

Method:





Steam the head of cauliflower lightly. It should be crunchy. Put it in cold water. Grind all the gravy ingredients to make a paste. Heat oil in a pan and pour this paste. Sauté and cook until all the water evaporates. Add all spices and fry for 20 seconds. Add water and salt and bring it to boil. Once it starts boiling, put the Cauliflower head in the gravy, stem down. Keep putting the gravy between the florets using 2 spoons. Cook until the cauliflower is completely cooked and excess water is evaporated.

Gobhi Musallam recipe can be recreated for diabetes patients.

3. FRENCH SALAD DRESSING





Ingredients:





2/3 cup ketchup

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp Rock salt

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Method:





Place ketchup, onion, mayonnaise, vinegar, red chilli powder, garlic powder, and salt in the jar of a blender. Puree until the onion is completely chopped. With the motor running, slowly pour in vegetable oil. Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

This french dressing can be used in any number of salad recipes.

4. WALDORF SALAD





Ingredients:





2 cup pieces of red apples

1 cup pieces of green apple

1 1/2 cups of sliced celery stalks

1/2 cup roughly chopped walnuts

3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

Method:





In a bowl, mix red, green apples, lemon juice, celery pieces, salt, pepper, and walnuts. Put mayonnaise and mix everything together.





This salad is a wonderful recipe for diabetes patients.

5. MEXICAN BURRITOS





Ingredients:





Emmer Wheat Rotis

Refried beans

Tomato Salsa

Chopped iceberg lettuce

Alfalfa sprouts

Method:





Spread a layer of refried beans on the roti. In the middle of the roti, arrange lettuce, and alfalfa sprouts vertically. Top it up with little salsa. Roll it up. Cut into pieces before serving.

Make this mix veg burrito at home. About Author: Dr Pramod Tripathi is an acclaimed Diabetes researcher and Founder of Freedom From Diabetes. His papers have been published in International Journals such as the International Journal of Diabetes and Endocrinology, American Journal of Internal Medicine and many more. Dr. Tripathi has completed his MBBS from BJ Medical College, Pune





