No household in this world ends up using all of their produce at once. There is always some vegetable or fruit left in the end. Cutting and using fruits and vegetables in portion sizes is a great way to run a kitchen efficiently. This results in lesser wastage, and you will always save time in preparing last-minute dinners or lunch boxes. However, once cut, fruits and vegetables tend to spoil quickly, even if they are placed in a refrigerator. Are you someone who is struggling with the same problem? Then this article is just for you! Read on to learn 5 easy ways to store half-cut fruits and vegetables to ensure they remain fresh for a long time!





Also Read: Peel It! 5 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Eat Without The Skin

Store your half-cut fruits and vegetables in airtight containers.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Ways to Store Half-Cut Fruits and Vegetables:

1. Refrigerator in Containers

One of the best ways to store half-cut fruits and vegetables is by storing them in airtight containers in the refrigerator. You can also put them in resealable plastic bags and refrigerate them. This helps prevent exposure to air, which can cause them to spoil and rot faster. Make sure to remove as much air as possible from the container or bag before refrigerating the fruits and vegetables.

2. Use Plastic Wrap or Aluminum Foil

So what if you don't have airtight containers? You can easily keep your cut fruits and vegetables fresh for longer using plastic wrap or aluminium foil. Just keep your cut fruits and vegetables separately in bowls and ensure that the wrap or foil is tightly sealed around the edges. This helps create a barrier against air and moisture, keeping them fresh for longer.

3. Use Citrus Juice

Fruits like apples, pears, bananas, guavas, etc., tend to get brown when exposed to air. To tackle this, you can dab a little bit of lemon, lime, orange, or any kind of citrus juice on the cut surfaces. The acidity of the citrus juice can keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for a long time since it prevents browning and oxidation. After brushing the fruits with citrus juice, store them in an airtight container or cover them with plastic wrap.

Lemon juice or any other citrus juice can increase the shelf life of your half-cut fruits and vegetables.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Store in Water

As unusual as it sounds, some fruits and vegetables like carrots and apples can be stored in water to keep them fresh for a long time. All you have to do is place the cut side down in a container filled with cold water and store it in the refrigerator. Make sure to change the water every day.

5. Wrap in a Damp Paper Towel

Another easy way to prolong the freshness of your half-cut fruits and vegetables is by storing them in damp paper towels before refrigeration. The moisture from the towels helps prevent wilting and drying out. You can refrigerate them as they are or place the wrapped produce in airtight containers for extra freshness.





Also Read: 9 Common Foods You Call Vegetables Are Actually Fruits





How do you store your half-cut fruits and vegetables? Let us know in the comments below!