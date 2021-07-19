Monsoon is here, and so are our cravings for some lip-smacking sandwiches and a beverage that accompanies it. And while you might have preferred eggs in the morning until now to give your day a head start, there's no time really for some mouth-watering sandwiches with eggs as their main ingredient during monsoon. You look outside your window, find it's raining, and then suddenly you feel you should have something with a cup of tea or coffee! What we also have to keep in mind is that we need something easy to prepare and that doesn't take a lot of our time.





Taking your monsoon cravings into consideration, we have prepared a list of five egg sandwiches that are healthy and perfectly suited for the weather.





Here are 5 egg sandwich recipes for monsoon:





1) Egg and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich





Cooked in less than 20 minutes, the egg and cheddar cheese sandwich is not just filling but tastes great as well. You don't even need a lot of ingredients for this one. That it's loaded with cheddar cheese makes it perfect for a rainy day. Its key ingredients include egg, salt, pepper, ham slices, and basil leaves.

2) Bombay Toasty





This, again, can be prepared in under 20 minutes. Pan-fried sandwiches with cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and potatoes, this dish is healthy and full of nutrients as well. The key ingredients are brown bread slices, butter, sliced onion, de-seeded capsicum, tomato, cucumber, Sliced potato, mint chutney, salt, chaat masala.

3) Boiled Egg Sandwich





We combined boiled eggs and toasted bread for this tasty sandwich and it worked wonders. The key ingredients are two toasted bread slices, 1 boiled egg, and pepper (or oregano). The process is simple — chop a boiled egg and just spread it over toasted bread. Sprinkle some black pepper and oregano, then, cover it with another slice of bread, and cut from the centre. You are great to go!

This sandwich is easy to make (Image from Unsplash)





4) Egg Coleslaw Sandwich





This is a classic and very easy to make. The creamy coleslaw — mayonnaise mixed with vegetables and some lime juice or vinegar — is all that's required to make the filling for this one. Among the vegetables to be added to the coleslaw, cabbage and carrots are a must. This sandwich is delicious and rich in proteins.





5) Egg Crescents





This open sandwich with an egg filling is for all seasons, delicious, and easy to make. To prepare the sandwich, you need hard-boiled and chopped eggs, bread slices, lettuce leaves, finely chopped onion, and capsicum, and some mayonnaise sauce.