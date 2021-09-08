For many of us, weight loss is a challenging feat. While we try to follow a diet and exercise daily, our stomachs still may feel heavy. And when that happens, it usually means that our bodies are bloated. Bloating is a common problem which many of us face. It occurs when gas produced by the breakdown of foods accumulates in your stomach and intestines rather than going out. This may happen when you are full, puffy, or heavy shortly after eating your meal. It may cause pain, including stomach cramps and gastric problems as well.





Since bloating has become a common occurrence that many of us go through, did you know that you can ease bloating with common everyday foods!? So, if you are also in search of getting some relief from bloating, check out these foods that can help you.

Here Are 5 Everyday Foods That May Help Relieve Bloating

1. Yogurt

Yoghurt contains bacteria like lactobacillus, Bifidus, and acidophilus that aid digestion and reduce bloating. You can consume one bowl of dahi for each meal to reduce bloating, or you can add it with oats, Dalia or khichdi to make it more healthy.

Yogurt is a probiotic that can boost your gut health

2. Herbal Tea

Herbal tea is often taken after a meal to lose weight or aid digestion, but did you know it can also be used to relieve bloating? It reduces inflammation and relaxes the digestive tract, allowing the bloated stomach to normalise.

Herbal teas can provide relief

3. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds include oils that can help with digestion. Bloating can be reduced by chewing a few fennel seeds after each meal.

Eating jaggery with fennel seeds can help you get rid of bad breath

4. Banana

Bananas are high in potassium, which can help reduce bloating caused by sodium. Maintaining a healthy sodium-potassium balance is critical for maintaining a healthy water balance in the body. Other potassium-rich foods to add to your diet are avocados, kiwis, oranges, and pistachios.





5. Cucumber

Cucumber, which is high in vitamin C, can help to prevent excessive water retention and bloating. Cucumber can be eaten raw or added to salads for beneficial results.

Add these foods to your diet and let us know how did it help you to relieve bloating!










