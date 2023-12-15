Christmas is just around the corner. This is the best time for everyone to have fun and celebrate togetherness. But let's face it, the holidays are meant to be for kids! During the holiday season, cocktails and wines flow. Tummies are full, and the heart is warm. But what if you have a dinner party that also has kids? The little ones deserve to have holiday fun with the same excitement and flair! If you can relate to this, then fret not! We have rounded up a list of five kid-friendly Christmas drinks that can add cheer to their holiday season!





1. Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate

Candy Canes bring the ultimate holiday cheer, and what better way to prepare a drink using this sweet treat? All you need is a Candy Cane, milk, white chocolate chips, and a dash of Rooh Afza. In a pan, warm up some milk and add white chocolate chips with chopped candy cane. Keep stirring on a simmer, but make sure it does not boil. Add a dash of Rooh Afza for a refreshing flavour, and voila! It's ready to serve! Top it with some unsweetened whipped cream and shredded chocolate. This easy recipe will make your kids want more!

2. Hot Chocolate Snowman

It's the little things that count, right? Hot Chocolate Snowman is one such kid-friendly Christmas drink! To make this, take a pan and add milk, shredded chocolate, and some vanilla extract to it. Keep stirring so that there are no lumps. Pour it out in a glass and decorate it with chocolate chips and marshmallows to make snowman's eyes and face. This activity is easy and so much fun to do with your kids!

3. Santa's Berry Blast

If you are looking for a fruity delight, then Santa's Berry Blast should be on your list of kid-friendly Christmas drinks. Take frozen mixed berries and blend them in a jar with vanilla-flavoured yoghurt and some milk. If the drink becomes too cold for you, wait for it to come to room temperature. Pour it into a glass and decorate it with pomegranate seeds, and this fruity berry blast is ready to serve!

4. Christmas Punch

Looking for a dairy-free kid-friendly Christmas drink? Then this punch could be your answer. To make this, you need Cranberry juice, pineapple juice, mint leaves, and soda. Pour the ingredients into a punch bowl and stir it. You can also add ice cubes, chaat masala, sliced fruits, and herbs to spruce it up. And it's ready! Make sure to serve it immediately or at least within an hour so that it does not go flat!





5. Green Grinch Christmas Smoothie

If you are looking for a kid-friendly Christmas drink that is fun but also does not compromise your child's health, then this Green Grinch smoothie is something that you should try. This easy recipe requires spinach, frozen fruits (bananas, berries, pineapple, strawberries, mangoes), and some milk. You can also add vegan milk instead of cow milk. Blend the ingredients in a jar and add honey or vanilla extract according to your desired sweetness levels. Top it up with some whipped cream, and it's ready to serve! Bonus tip: you can also add a fun touch and decorate the glass with Christmas stickers and glitter before serving this smoothie.