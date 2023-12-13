Christmas is just around the corner and it's time to gear up for the holiday season. As we prepare to indulge in the most wonderful time of the year, let's not forget how Christmas is an exciting time for the kids. Not only are they excited for the presents but also the delicacies that they will get to relish. While indulging is a part of the Christmas fun, why not add a fun, healthy spin to it? Are you looking for some healthy Christmas snacks to keep your kids happy and nourished during this festive season? Then look no further. We have rounded up a list of 5 healthy Christmas snacks for your kids to keep their nutrition levels in check this holiday season!





5 Guilt-Free Christmas Snacks Your Kids Will Love (And So Will You!)

Photo Credit: iStock



1. Coconut Snowballs

If you are looking for a no-bake snack recipe for your kids, then coconut snowballs should be on your list of healthy Christmas snacks. This sweet recipe requires minimal ingredients – shredded coconut, dates and some almond flour – and takes no time to prepare. All you have to do is combine these ingredients and make balls of different sizes. What's more, you can drizzle a dash of shredded chocolate which would make your kids leave those sugary candies. Coconut is loaded with proteins, fibres, magnesium, and healthy fats which are good for kids having nut allergies. Almond flour is good for maintaining sugar levels and helps with blood clotting.

2. Honey Fig Dark Chocolate Truffle

What do children love more than their toys? Chocolate! And what better way to make them a chocolate treat that's also healthy? Honey fig chocolate truffle is an easy and healthy Christmas snack recipe which is made from melted dark chocolate, figs and honey. All you have to do is blend soaked figs in a jar along with honey, vanilla extract and 2-3 tablespoons of water. Make sure the mixture is smooth and thick. Scoop out the mixture and place them on a parchment paper to freeze. After the mixture is frozen and set, dip it into melted chocolate and freeze it again! The best thing about this healthy Christmas snack recipe is that you can store it in the freezer for up to two months. So, you'll have a post-Christmas treat for them on the go!

3. Oats pancake

If you are struggling to make your kids try oats, then baking a Christmas special oatmeal banana pancake could come to your rescue. All you have to do is bake some pancakes and cut them in cute, little shapes. Ask them to use peanut butter or chocolate spread and make the eyes, nose and ears using freshly cut fruits. Not only will they enjoy this little project but also get the benefits of oats, bananas, chocolate and fruits. Oats are rich in soluble fibre while banana is loaded with potassium.

4. Christmas Yoghurt Cups

Super easy and comes with a fun activity for your kids, Christmas yoghurt cups are a perfect healthy Christmas snack if you are short on time. Take paper or plastic cups and let your kids decorate them with colours, glitter, or whatever they feel like doing. Now, fill the cups with flavoured yoghurt and top it with freshly cut fruits. You can also add other toppings like nuts and maple syrup to make it even more yummy and irresistible. Yoghurt helps in maintaining a healthy gut system as it contains probiotics and is loaded with calcium and protein. This will provide them with energy and keep them full for a longer time!





5. Peanut Butter Rice Krispies

Made with just a handful of ingredients, peanut butter Rice Krispies are a perfect healthy Christmas snack not just for your kid but you too! All you need is melted chocolate, peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and Rice Krispies. Combine the above-mentioned recipes and dunk the Rice Krispies in the mixture. Microwave the coated Rice Krispies for 20 seconds in the microwave. Then add the leftover mixture over the already coated Rice Krispies. Refrigerate the coated Rice Krispies until they are frozen. And voila! Your peanut butter Rice Krispies are ready to serve!