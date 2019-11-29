5 Health Benefits Of Jamun Seeds: You Won't Throw Away The Seeds After Reading This

Jamun seeds offer many health benefits.

Jamuns instantly remind us of fun summer evenings spent finishing bowls of this tiny fruit during long chat sessions with family. With the summers well into past, we are smack-dab into the chilly winter season now. While jamuns may not be still around, their seeds stored cleverly in our kitchens will help us continue reaping the benefits of the fruit. Jamun or black plum is an incredibly healthy fruit, and its seeds don't lag behind. Those tiny black seeds of jamum that we tend to scrape out or spit out are equally beneficial for our health. While we simply love the tarty, sweet yet sour taste of jamun, and more so, the purple hue that it leaves on our tongue, we should not ignore its seeds either.





The best way to have jamun seed is by consuming it in its powdered form. Let the seeds dry naturally and crush them or grind them to make its powder.





Jamun seeds can be used in their powder to form to further make a number of recipes





Health Benefits Of Jamun Seeds

1.May Help Manage Diabetes

Jamuns are best known for their ability to regulate blood sugar level. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora says, "Jamun seeds contain compounds called jamboline and jambosine that reduce the rate at which sugar is released into the bloodstream. Jamun seeds also increase the production of insulin.

2.Boosts Stomach Health

Jamun seeds can be used to manage a number of stomach-related issues effectively. Jamuns are rich is fibre content that helps improve the functioning of the digestive system. Jamun seeds can also be used as oral medication to combat sores, inflammation and ulcers in the intestines.





3.Helps Regulate Blood Pressure

Jamun seeds may prove to be a boon for people dealing with hypertension as the seed extract of the fruit contains a type of antioxidant called ellagic acid that may help in keeping a check on rapid fluctuations of blood pressure.





4.May Boost Immunity

Jamun seeds contain powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and also phenolic compounds that help keep harmful free radicals at bay.





5.Aids Weight Loss

Since jamun is rich in fibre, it may help keep tummy sated and propel weight loss process.





There are many ways of consuming jamun seed and its powder form. You can make smoothies, have it straight with water or include in meal recipes. Find the one that suits you best and include jamun seeds in your diet for healthy living.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







