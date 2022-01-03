With the arrival of 2022, we all have planned out various resolutions that may help us achieve our future plans and dreams. While most people have made personal resolutions for their career and personal life, there is one resolution that we all have in common, and that is to be healthier and more active in the upcoming year. We start our day with morning walks and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts, but we tend to skip out on healthy eating. Fret not, we have got your back! We have shortlisted some delicious high-protein salads that can easily be added to your diet. Time to make your journey to a healthy body delicious!





Here Are 5 High-Protein Salads To Choose From:

1. Chickpea And Spinach Salad

For vegetarians, there are more sources of proteins besides paneer, one of them being chickpeas. The chickpea is loaded with proteins and makes for an excellent salad. This chickpea and spinach salad also has the added benefits of protein-rich spinach.





Click here for the full recipe of Chickpea And Spinach Salad.

2. Egg-Tomato Salad

If you love eggs, then this salad is perfect for you. The egg is an excellent source of protein, making it the perfect addition to our diet. This super quick and easy salad recipe is a flavourful mix of pepper, salt, garlic and onions





Click here for the full recipe of Egg-Tomato Salad.

3. Chicken Salad

Chicken is a popular choice among non-vegetarians for proteins. Cooked chicken is tossed with green veggies like cabbage and lettuce. The salad is bathed in a creamy sauce made with mayonnaise, chilli sauce, cream and ketchup.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Salad.

4. Paneer And Cucumber Salad

Who doesn't love paneer? This protein-rich ingredient makes for delicious salads. This cold and fresh salad has paneer and cucumber as its key ingredients. It is adorned with crunchy onions and tangy tomatoes.





Click here for the full recipe of Paneer And Cucumber Salad.

5. Chicken And Cheese Salad

People have a misconception that cheese can't be consumed on a cleanse, then this healthy and protein-rich salad shall prove them wrong. Cheese cubes, chicken and lettuce are tossed around in mayonnaise and seasoning.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken And Cheese Salad.





Try out these delicious high-protein salads and achieve all your health goals for 2022.



