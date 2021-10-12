High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the most common lifestyle disorders. It is a cardiovascular disease that has afflicted many senior citizens and is now afflicting even in the younger generation. Although there is no permanent cure for the ailment but did you know that it can be managed by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and modifying one's regular diet? People with high blood pressure should be extremely vigilant about what they eat. Excessive spicy food, as well as an excess of salt, trans-fats, and processed foods may raise blood pressure. But to manage blood pressure, many natural foods can aid in one's health.





(Also Read: 7 Amazing Home Remedies That May Help Relieve Gas Problems)





According to the journal, Current Hypertension Reports, "Changes in diet can lower blood pressure, prevent the development of hypertension, and reduce the risk of hypertension-related complications. Dietary strategies for the prevention of hypertension include reducing sodium intake, limiting alcohol consumption, increasing potassium intake, and adopting an overall dietary pattern."





(Also Read: 7 Powerful Home Remedies For Sinus That Bring Relief Naturally)

So, keeping these points in mind, here we bring you some foods that can help to manage blood pressure.

Here Are 5 Foods To Manage Blood Pressure

1. Bananas

Bananas aren't just sweet and low in salt; they're also high in potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. Add bananas to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies, and milkshakes to get extra benefits in your diet.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is abundant in fibre and whole grains, which helps your body maintain a healthy blood pressure level. In addition, it lowers your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. This low-sodium dish can be served as a hot cereal with fruit on top or used to make pancakes. It can also be used in a variety of baked items.

3. Beetroot

Nitrates, which are abundant in this root vegetable, are considered to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. According to a 2012 study, drinking a glass of beet juice can lower blood pressure by five points. If they drink it every day, the effect could be considerably bigger in the long run.

4. Orange

Another meal you should eat to decrease your blood pressure is this vitamin-rich apple. To get your fibre and vitamin C fix, drink a glass of orange juice or eat the fruit.

5. Sunflower Seeds

Vitamin E, folic acid, protein, and fibre are all abundant in sunflower seeds. Sunflower seeds can help you lower your blood pressure and improve your heart health with only a handful. They're also high in magnesium and make a healthy snack.





Add these foods to your daily diet as they can help to manage blood pressure.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.