Delhi and NCR region is sizzling under severe heat waves. It's only May, but the temperatures have already crossed 40 degree C, resulting in various health-related problems across the region. The only way to beat the heat in these summer months is to be mindful about what you eat and drink. Apart from this, it is also mandatory to follow a few basic tips to ensure that you are taking care of yourself and staying hydrated as much as possible. That's why many health experts and nutritionists across the world recommend changing our diet to keep us cool from within. One of the most useful additions to the summer special diet is cooling drinks. For instance, lemonades, iced tea, iced coffee and many more.





If you love starting your day with a glass of Iced coffee, here we have 5 recipes that we are sure you all would love to sip on. These coffee recipes are extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. Making them at home is quite a cakewalk too.

Here's A List Of 5 Iced Coffee Recipes You Must Try:

Classic Iced Coffee: Our Recommendation

A layer of flavours with rum/liqueur, nutmeg, coffee and ice cream, topped off with coffee ice cubes, this coffee recipe is a must try in summer season. To prepare this, all you need is freshly brewed coffee, milk, a pinch of rum/liquer (optional) along with ice-cream and icing sugar. Click here for the recipe.

Nutella Iced Coffee

We don't know anyone who doesn't love to indulge into luscious nutella. This hazelnut spread whets our craving for chocolate instantaneously. This iced coffee made with Nutella is bound to be your next favourite summer beverage after you've tried it once. Wondering how to make it ? Click here.

Mocha Cooler

For all the coffee lovers, here we bring you a super scrumptious cooler/iced-coffee made with the flavors of strong black coffee, cream, chocolate ice cream and loads of ice. Sounds heavenly, doesn't it? Try it out! Click here.

Cranberry Iced- Coffee

Now next up is this coffee drink made with tangy flavours of cranberry. This recipe is a refreshing summer essential that everybody is going gaga over. An eclectic mix of espresso and cranberry juice leaving everybody with that 'wanting for more' moment time and again. Click here for the recipe.

Thai Iced Coffee

Cardamom is back in vogue. In this recipe, it will change the way you visualize drinking coffee. This coffee recipe originating from Thailand has been invented, and re-invented, time and again. This version is another rendition of this already popular Thailand drink.

How To Make:

Ingredients:

1 cardamom piece

3 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk

Hot brewed coffee

Steps:

Add the cardamom while coffee is being brewed. Let the coffee warm down to room temperature. Add sweetened condensed milk and blend until done. You can vary the amount of condensed milk to coffee depending on your sugar requirements.

Try out these recipes to beat the summer heat and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.



