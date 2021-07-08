If you are like us, then the very thought of yummy desserts surely makes you slurp. The joy one feels while digging into a soul-satisfying dessert is unmatchable. From luscious kesar kulfi to melt-in-mouth gulab jamuns and jalebis - the list of these irresistible delicacies is really long! Although these desserts and sweet treats are easily available in the market, we just love to make them at home from the very scratch. And to make our job a bit easier, we often resort to the instant mixes. In fact, these instant mixes are easy to use and help us make all those yummy desserts like a pro.





Here, we have created a list of 5 of our favourite instant dessert mixes that can satisfy your sweety cravings in no time. Read on.

1. Gits Instant Kesar Kulfi Mix

Made with the goodness of real almonds, saffron and pistas, this pack of kulfi comes with a kulfi mould. All you need to do is blend the content of the pack in a container, boil, and pour into the kulfi mould and freeze.





2. DHARMASUT Ice Cream Powder

We have found readymade ice cream powder for you. This set comes in a pack of 5 different flavoured ice cream powders that include kesar pista, mango, butterscotch, chocolate and vanilla. Add this powder to a bowl of milk, boil, and freeze. And your ice cream is ready to be relished!





3. Betty Crocker Choco Fudge

Are you a chocolate lover? If yes, then this product is just meant for you. In addition, it can make any occasion, party or event special with its extra rich and creamy taste and texture. Add egg, oil and water in the mixture, whip, bake and voila!





4. Tikku Combo Of Instant Falooda

Made with 100% natural ingredients, this product features 5 different falooda flavours- rose, chocolate, badam, kesar pista and badam. Pour the mixture into the glass of cold milk, mix well, add some nuts and enjoy a perfect creamy falooda at home.





5. MTR Vermicelli Payasam

A well-known brand for instant mixes, this product by MTR features a delicious combination of milk, dry fruits, nuts and vermicelli. Besides being tasty, it is also very healthy as it is made with wheat flour, along with ghee.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.