Diwali is all about having a good time. We eat, drink, exchange gifts, and embrace our inner child. Attending Diwali gatherings usually involves indulging in a lot of mithai and deep-fried treats. Eating all of these things makes us feel bloated and uneasy at one point. As a result, we choose something light on the stomach the next morning. Moreover, it is important to create and carry out a detox regimen well in advance. So, to help with weight control and rectify overeating, we've chosen a few simple meals that are ideal for a detoxifying diet. So, let's begin on this trip to whip up these meals and get into a detox mood. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Light Breakfast Recipes For Post Diwali Detox; Take A Look

1. Besan Ka Cheela - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with the recipe we love the most. Here we bring you a protein-rich cheela recipe that will kick-start your metabolism and keep you satiated for the first half of the day, keeping lethargy at bay. Find the recipe here.

2. Sautéed Broccoli And Almonds Detox Salad

Broccoli is one of the most effective detox nutrients available. The superfood is combined with almonds in this salad dish. These nuts contain tryptophan, which improves brain function and memory. Click here for the recipe.

3. Detox Breakfast Cereal

Next up, we bring you a nutritious breakfast bowl that is not only filling but also delightful. To make this, all you need is muesli, banana, honey, yogurt and sunflower seeds. That's all! Click here to know the steps.

4. Mung Beans Sprouts Bowl

Last but not the least, we bring you a bowl of carrots, broccoli, mung bean sprouts, and lime. This amalgamation makes for an excellent detoxifying meal. These nutrients help the body eliminate toxins, cleanse blood vessels, and improve bowel movement all at the same time. Click here.

5. Detox Green Smoothie

If you are on a weight loss diet, having spinach in your diet may help you lose weight faster. Spinach is an excellent source of fibre that takes a while to digest; and because it stays in your system, you don't feel the continual need to eat. Click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these recipes and let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.



