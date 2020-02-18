This Weight-Loss-Friendly Smoothie Is Filled With Greens And Protein!

There are plenty of yummy and filling preparations that could help you in your weight loss journey

From sneaking greens in your meals to talking about the importance of green vegetables, our mothers tried very hard to make sure we load up on these superfoods. It is time to recall the pearls of wisdom Green vegetables like spinach, bathua, methi, sarso leaves are replete with nutrition. Spinach, especially, has been a huge part of our growing up. Spinach (or palak as we call it in India) is enriched with iron, magnesium, potassium and a variety of antioxidants that help fight free radical activity taking a toll on our skin, immunity and overall health. Spinach is also a good source of B Vitamins and folate that are instrumental for a smooth pregnancy.





If you are on a weight loss diet perchance, including spinach in your diet could take it a notch up. Spinach is a good source of fibre, which takes a while to digest; and because it stays in your system, you do not feel the constant urge to grab a snack or two. If you eat in controlled portions, you would not put on weight so easily. One of the easiest ways to have spinach is to make a smoothie out of it. You can, in fact, blend it with a couple of fruits and veggies to make one power-packed drink. For instance, this green smoothie has the goodness of spinach, apple, banana and flaxseeds. (Recipe below).





(Also Read: High Protein Breakfast: This Spinach And Eggs Dish Is Just What You Need To Kick-Start Your Day)

Weight Loss Benefits Of This Spinach Smoothie

Weight loss is no cakewalk, but that does not mean you have to make your journey a dreadful one. There are plenty of yummy and filling preparations that could help you shed those extra kilos easily.Spinach, in addition to being a good source of fibre, is also low in calories and contain negligible amount of fat. Apples too are super rich in fibres that help facilitate smooth digestion, a healthy digestion is key for weight loss. Apples contain very less amount of calories. Apple is also dubbed as a negative calorie food. Banana contains good carbs, but they are very nutritious. They provide a range of healthy and vital nutrients and work as a good substitute for sugar. Another star ingredient of this smoothie is flaxseed. Flaxseeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Did you know that 100 grams serving of flaxseeds contain a whopping 18 grams protein? Protein helps induce a feeling of satiety that helps accelerate weight loss, they tend to check cravings too.





Weight-Loss-Friendly Recipe Of The Green Smoothie:

Ingredients:





1 cup of washed spinach





Half a cup of washed and diced apples (make sure you deseed them in advance)





Half cup of chopped bananas





1 tbsp of flaxseeds (ground)





(Also Read: 6 Excellent Sources Of Vegetarian Protein for Your Daily Diet)





Recipe:





1. In a blender add spinach, apples, bananas and give it a good blend until smooth. If the consistency is not to your liking, you can add some water too. Add flaxseeds and blend again.





2. Take the smoothie out of blender and serve. You can top the smoothie with pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and walnuts.









