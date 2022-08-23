A delicious bowl of sabzi is a permanent feature in any Indian meal. From quintessential aloo rasedar to bhindi, gobhi aloo, matar paneer and more - sabzi can be made in so many variations. Its rich flavour and strong aroma can liven up any boring meal. However, many of these sabzis are made with a considerable amount of oil or ghee. For the ones trying to shed kilos, it can be quite challenging to fill the diet with sabzis while avoiding oil. And let's agree on it, preparing a delectable sabzi in an Indian household without oil seems to be next to impossible. But fret not, we've got you covered on it too!





Here we bring you 5 low-cal sabzi recipes, brimming with fiery flavours and a whole lot of nutrition. These recipes are perfect for lunch and can be a great choice for dinner too. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make them. Take a look.

Here're 5 Low-Cal Sabzi Recipes You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

1. Paneer-Soya Sabzi - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with this one. Paneer and soybeans are packed with protein and many other nutrients and have proven to be the best foods for a high-protein diet. This classic paneer-soya sabzi recipe will make for a great addition to your protein-rich and weight loss diet. Find the recipe here.

2. Dahi Bhindi

Packed with the goodness of dahi and our beloved bhindi, this sabzi is bound to make you drool! The creamy mellow gravy made with dahi and a little bit of spices give the bhindi a delicious flavour. Pair it with roti and you are good to go. Find the recipe of dahi bhindi, here.

3. Kele Ki Sabzi

Bananas are a rich source of nutrients, especially soluble and insoluble fiber, making them a very satiating and wholesome food. This kele ki sabzi made with very little oil is a healthy dish to add to your weight loss diet. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

4. Urad Dal

Next up, we bring you a nutrient-rich dal recipe made with no oil tadka. Instead of oil, this Urad Dal recipe uses sour curd, which will not only keep excess oil at bay but also gives a tangy, and zesty taste to the dal. Find the recipe here.

5. Anda Methi Bhurji

Eggs and fenugreek leaves are known worldwide for their health benefitting properties. With so much to offer, here we bring you a combined recipe. It is called anda methi bhurji. Besides being extremely healthy and delicious, this recipe can be prepared quickly, in less than 20 minutes! Click here.

Try out these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments below. For more weight loss-friendly recipes, keep coming to our website.



