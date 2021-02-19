Weight Loss: How To Make Urad Dal Without Oil To Shed Some Kilos (Recipe Inside)

Weight Loss: Urad dal is brimming with fibre which may aid in weight loss

Highlights Urad dal is one of the most popular dals in the Indian cuisine

Urad dal is quick, easy and delicious

Here is an urad dal recipe made without oil which may aid in weight loss

Let's just agree that dal is a staple in Indian cuisine. Be it for its versatility, variety, health benefits or its use in the global cuisines, dal has always proved to be an indispensable part of our meal. Not only are dals one of the best vegetarian sources of protein but they can also be made in myriad yummy ways. From a simple meal of dal chawal or an elaborate Dal Makhani or Panchrantna Dal, the quintessential delicacy is everywhere. But one thing that remains common in all of it is the use of oil.





(Also Read: 13 Best Dal Recipes)





From tuar dal, moong, and masoor to chana, arhar and urad, dals have a huge variety and are traditionally soaked and cooked in oil with spices and herbs across Indian homes. While dals are extremely nutritious and wholesome addition to your diet, the excess oil that they are cooked in minimises the nutrition. For the ones who are trying to shed kilos, it can be quite a fight to fill the diet with protein-rich dals whilst avoiding oil. Cooking dal in an Indian household without oil seems to be next to impossible. But fret not, we've got you covered on it too!





Urad dal also known as Split Black Gram is one of the most popular dals in India. Rich in protein, urad dal is also known to be brimming with vitamin B iron, folic acid, calcium, magnesium and potassium. Most importantly, urad dal may aid in weight loss since it is full of fibre and protein, which takes time to digest, keeps you full for longer and keep unnecessary hunger pangs at bay. Besides that, urad dal pleases almost every taste palate since it is easy to prepare and can be cooked in many different ways. Even without oil! Yes, you read that right.

(Also Read: Urad Dal For Health: 8 Benefits Of Including Split Back Gram In Your Diet)





How To Make Urad Dal Without Oil | Urad Dal Recipe

This recipe of Khatti Urad Dal uses sour curd instead of oil to cook which will not only keep excess oil at bay but also adds a tinge of tanginess to the delicacy. All this recipe needs is pressure-cooked urad dal sautéed with curd, garlic, green chilli, salt and turmeric, and served hot! Yes, it is that simple, quick and fuss-free!





Find the full recipe of urad dal without oil here.





Promoted

You can pair this with chapatti for a wholesome meal.





Try this urad dal recipe for weight loss at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







