It is that time of the year again when our meals start feeling heavy, and the rising heat makes us crave lighter food options. If you are tired of your usual choices, this is exactly where millets can step in. These humble ancient grains have been part of our eating habits for centuries. Millets are not just healthy and filling, but also light on the stomach and rich in minerals and fibre. There is more good news. Some millets have a low glycemic index, meaning they help keep your blood sugar levels steady. If you are searching for healthier choices to load your plate, here are 5 low-glycemic millets that are ideal for your diet.





Here Are 5 Millets With Low Glycemic Index:

1. Barnyard Millet

Also known as Sanwa, barnyard millet is one of the top options for people wanting to manage their blood sugar levels better. As per a research paper published in Research Gate, the glycemic index of barnyard millet is 41.7. This tiny grain is packed with fibre, meaning it digests slowly and keeps you feeling full for longer. You can easily use it in khichdi, upma, or even toss it into a fresh salad. It is naturally gluten-free too, making it perfect for anyone trying to cut down on wheat.

2. Kodo Millet

Kodo millet, popularly known as Varagu in many parts of India, has a GI value between 55 and 69, according to a research paper. This millet is a great source of fibre and important minerals like calcium and iron. Because it takes longer to digest, it helps avoid sudden spikes in blood sugar. You can even swap out your regular rice for kodo millet in everyday dishes, making it a great choice for people keeping an eye on blood sugar levels.

3. Foxtail Millet

According to the National Institutes of Health, foxtail millet has a glycemic index between 50 to 60. However, this also depends on how it has been cooked. Foxtail millet is not only rich in fibre but also loaded with iron and protein. It is light, fluffy, and quick to cook, making it a favourite for busy days. One of the best things about this low-glycemic millet is its slightly nutty flavour that pairs beautifully with spices.

4. Browntop Millet

Browntop millet might not be a regular item in most kitchens, but it definitely deserves more attention. This millet has a glycemic index of 52.7 and is full of antioxidants that are good for digestion and gut health. You can easily replace white rice with browntop millet and cook simple dishes like khichdi or upma. It is a smart addition if you are looking for healthy millets for diabetes management.

5. Pearl Millet

Found commonly in Indian households, pearl millet or bajra has a glycemic index between 70 and 85, as per a research paper published in the National Institutes of Health. It is rich in iron, magnesium, and fibre, which supports overall health. Bajra keeps you full for a long time and releases energy slowly, making it an excellent millet for blood sugar control. It has a slightly earthy taste that goes really well with ghee.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Low-Glycemic Millets

Help Maintain Stable Blood Sugar Levels: Low-glycemic millets are packed with slow-digesting carbohydrates. This means they release glucose into the bloodstream gradually, helping to prevent sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. They are a smart choice for people living with diabetes or anyone wanting steady energy throughout the day.

Boost Digestion And Support Gut Health: These millets are rich in dietary fibre, which helps improve digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and feeding the good bacteria in your gut. A healthy gut plays a big role in keeping your overall health in check.

Strengthen Bones And Boost Immunity: Low-GI millets are loaded with minerals like magnesium, iron, and calcium. Magnesium and calcium are essential for strong bones and joints, while iron supports better blood circulation and improves immunity.

Keep You Energised Without The Slump: Unlike high-GI foods that can leave you feeling sluggish soon after eating, low-glycemic millets provide a slow, steady release of energy. You feel full for longer and avoid that mid-day energy crash.

Offer Overall Wellness Benefits: By including low-glycemic millets in your meals, you are getting a complete nutritional boost — better digestion, stronger bones, improved energy, and more stable blood sugar — all without compromising on taste or satisfaction.

How To Include Low-GI Millets In Daily Meals

Adding low-glycemic millets to your everyday meals is easier than you think. You can simply replace regular white rice with options like foxtail millet or kodo millet to make healthier versions of pulao, khichdi, or even biryani. You can also use barnyard millet to prepare a quick upma for breakfast or toss cooked browntop millet into a salad for a fibre-rich lunch. In winter, bajra roti made from pearl millet is a great way to enjoy a hearty meal that keeps you full for longer. Swapping refined grains for millets is one of the simplest ways to boost your intake of fibre, protein, and slow-releasing carbohydrates.

Why Millets Are Good For Blood Sugar Management

One of the main reasons nutritionists recommend millets for diabetes is because of their low glycemic index. Foods with a lower GI value break down slowly in the body, releasing glucose gradually into the bloodstream. This steady release helps avoid the dangerous spikes and crashes in blood sugar that can happen after eating high-GI foods. Millets like barnyard millet, foxtail millet, and browntop millet have been shown to improve glycemic control when included as part of a balanced diet. They also bring along extra benefits like better digestion, reduced inflammation, and improved heart health, making them a smart addition to any diet focused on managing blood sugar levels.





