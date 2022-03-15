The North Indian cuisine consists of wonderful curries that just make us salivate. Paneer is one of the most beloved ingredients in North Indian cooking! Whenever we visit a restaurant or host a dinner party, the lavish meal always has a wholesome paneer curry in the centre. The go-to paneer curry recipe for our menu is often something chatpata and masaledaar and North Indian paneer curries are what often pop in our mind. We have grown up enjoying these evergreen paneer curries, it is only fair that we should know how to make these delicious paneer curries at home.





5 North Indian Paneer Curries Recipes You Must Try:

1.Shahi Paneer

'Shahi' in Hindi/Urdu means 'royal', the gravy of Shahi Paneer traditionally comprises cashew paste, tomatoes, milk, cream and green chillies. Most of these ingredients, back in the day, were considered to be luxury items. Using them together to make one dish was not something everybody could afford to do, making shahi paneer was no less than a royal affair - this is how this famous dish got its name.

Click here for the full recipe of Shahi Paneer.

2.Kadai Paneer

Whenever you eat at a dhaba on a road trip, kadai paneer is a dish that is a must-have! It can be found in dhaba menus all across India! It tastes so creamy and delicious that you can never have enough of it! Make kadai paneer at home to reminisce about road trips and yummy dhaba food.





Click here for the full recipe of Kadai Paneer.

3.Paneer Butter Masala

With a hearty use of onions and tomatoes, dollops of butter, crunchy cashews and a host of spices, this recipe combines fried paneer cubes in a rich, aromatic and creamy gravy. The generous use of milk, cashews and cream makes this paneer butter masala a mouth-watering affair.





Click here for the full recipe of Paneer Butter Masala.

4.Paneer Korma

Paneer korma has a rich and luscious taste that you will enjoy devouring. In this recipe, fried and crunchy paneer cubes are added in thick tomato gravy that is mixed in spices and cashew paste for a yummy taste. Pair this delicious recipe with a naan, sliced onions and green chutney for the ultimate indulgence.





Click here for the full recipe of Paneer Korma.

5.Paneer Makhani

If you are a fan of creamy and buttery curries, then paneer makhani is the curry for you. Paneer is cooked in spicy tomato gravy, along with cream and butter to give this mouth-watering dish. You can pair it with tandoori roti.





Click here for the full recipe of Paneer Makhani.





