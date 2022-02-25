There are times when we don't crave something lavish or exotic, all we want to do is eat a wholesome and soulful meal that uplifts our spirit. At the time of such cravings, comfort food is what hits the right spot! We want to enjoy a no-fuss one-pot dish that doesn't need a lot of dishes to prep. Comfort food varies from person to person, some can like a spicy meal while others prefer something more mellow. But one thing we all can agree on is that certain dishes just scream comfort! That's why we have shortlisted the recipes of some of the most popular North Indian comfort foods we can't live without.





5 Most Popular North Indian Comfort Food Recipes

1.Khichdi

The one-pot dish made with rice and lentil is one of the oldest desi delicacies we have known. You can make it soupy or thick and porridge-like. Add vegetables in it, or keep it simple. Prepare it with a mix of dals or just one lentil of your choice. A plate of khichdi is bound to impress.





2.Rajma Chawal

The ultimate comfort food of all time, this one dish that all North Indians can agree is delicious. A plate of piping hot rajma chawal is the perfect meal for almost every occasion. This no-fuss meal doesn't require a lot of preparation as well.

3.Kadhi Chawal

The humble kadhi could definitely be one of the very few dishes that we would eat on repeat without any complaints, don't you think? Easy to prepare, delicious and tangy, the classic kadhi pakoda and rice combo are some of those comforting soul foods that we can savour at any given time.





4.Chole Bhature

Tangy and spicy chole served with crispy and fluffy bhature is the perfect indulgence for North Indian foodies. This Punjabi dish is a complete meal on a plate. With a complete host of spices such as bay leaf, cinnamon, cumin seeds, cloves, whole peppercorns, green and black cardamom, cooked together with chickpeas, the flavourful chole tie the meal together perfectly.





5.Pakoda

Fried, greasy and bursting with masalas, that's how we like our pakodas. In popular culture, pakodas are a monsoon staple, but we feel there is no season to tuck into these decadent treats. This snack is the go-to comfort dish for many Indians across the world.





Try out these delicious North Indian comfort foods and let us know which one is your favourite!



