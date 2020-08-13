5 Of The Best Single-Door Refrigerators That Can Be A Smart Addition To Your Kitchen

Gone are those days when refrigerator was considered to be a luxurious addition to a kitchen. Today, it holds a significant place in our daily life. From storing raw and cooked foods safely to slowing down bacterial growth in them - a good and hi-tech refrigerator efficiently solves multiple purposes on a regular basis. If you explore, you will find a whole range of refrigerators in the market, with varied features and specifics, as per your needs.





Here we will take you through a few options of single-door refrigerators, which can be a smart and budget-friendly addition to your kitchen.





Here Are 5 Single-Door Refrigerator Options For You:

Samsung Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

With 198-litre capacity and 5-star energy rating, this refrigerator by Samsung is a value-for-money option for you.





LG Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This single-door refrigerator by LG comes with a smart inverter compressor and is ideal for a family of two to three members.





Haier Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Another example of single-door refrigerator, it is a perfect option for the bachelors who want to set up a kitchen, without making heavy monetary investment.





Lifelong Single Door Refrigerator

If you are looking for a mini fridge for your bedroom, here's an option for you. This single-door refrigerator by Lifelong has 50-litre capacity and is ideal to store bottles, snacks and a few tit-bits for mid-night cravings.





Croma Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

We found another option of mini-fridge for you! This single-door refrigerator by Chroma includes a separate chiller compartment and steel-wire shelf, making it a sturdy and durable choice to buy.



