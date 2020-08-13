SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 5 Of The Best Single-Door Refrigerators That Can Be A Smart Addition To Your Kitchen

5 Of The Best Single-Door Refrigerators That Can Be A Smart Addition To Your Kitchen

Planning to buy a single-door refrigerator? We can help you select the right one for your house!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 13, 2020 17:35 IST

Reddit
5 Of The Best Single-Door Refrigerators That Can Be A Smart Addition To Your Kitchen

Gone are those days when refrigerator was considered to be a luxurious addition to a kitchen. Today, it holds a significant place in our daily life. From storing raw and cooked foods safely to slowing down bacterial growth in them - a good and hi-tech refrigerator efficiently solves multiple purposes on a regular basis. If you explore, you will find a whole range of refrigerators in the market, with varied features and specifics, as per your needs.

Here we will take you through a few options of single-door refrigerators, which can be a smart and budget-friendly addition to your kitchen.

Here Are 5 Single-Door Refrigerator Options For You:

Samsung Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

With 198-litre capacity and 5-star energy rating, this refrigerator by Samsung is a value-for-money option for you.

Editor's Pick
20% off
Samsung 198 L 5 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RR21T2H2WCU/HL, Camellia Blue, Base Stand with Drawer)
(155 ratings & reviews)
21,990 17,490fromamazon.in

LG Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This single-door refrigerator by LG comes with a smart inverter compressor and is ideal for a family of two to three members.

Also Consider
18% off
LG 235 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D241APGY, Purple Glow)
(45 ratings & reviews)
23,790 19,380fromamazon.in


Haier Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Another example of single-door refrigerator, it is a perfect option for the bachelors who want to set up a kitchen, without making heavy monetary investment.

Must Try
24% off
Haier 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-17TMS, Moon Silver)
(823 ratings & reviews)
13,000 9,790fromamazon.in


Lifelong Single Door Refrigerator

If you are looking for a mini fridge for your bedroom, here's an option for you. This single-door refrigerator by Lifelong has 50-litre capacity and is ideal to store bottles, snacks and a few tit-bits for mid-night cravings.

Versatile Usage
20% off
Lifelong 50 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (LLMB50, Silver)
(1 ratings & reviews)
9,200 7,299fromamazon.in


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Croma Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

We found another option of mini-fridge for you! This single-door refrigerator by Chroma includes a separate chiller compartment and steel-wire shelf, making it a sturdy and durable choice to buy.

Also Consider
24% off
Croma 50 L 2 Star (2020) Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (CRAR0218, Grey)
(4 ratings & reviews)
9,220 6,990fromamazon.in


Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  RefrigeratorKitchen ApplianceSingle-door Fridge
Street Food: Make Authentic <i>Dahi Vada</i> At Home With Veranda Restaurant's Exclusive Recipe
Street Food: Make Authentic Dahi Vada At Home With Veranda Restaurant's Exclusive Recipe
5 Plant-Based Foods Rich In Vitamin A To Include In Your Daily Diet As Per FSSAI
5 Plant-Based Foods Rich In Vitamin A To Include In Your Daily Diet As Per FSSAI

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 