What do you do when hunger hits hard and you do not want to reach for another samosa or biscuit? That thought alone leaves most of us scratching our heads, wondering what to turn to next. But guilt-free snacking is not as tricky as it seems. In fact, you can go straight for a protein-packed snack that takes no more than five minutes to make and feels satisfying without weighing you down. Even better, these snacks do not require gourmet ingredients or complicated steps.





So, whether you are a student living in a hostel, a working professional chasing deadlines, or a homemaker juggling a hundred things, these quick-fix Indian high-protein snacks, made with everyday pantry staples, are your go-to.





5 Protein-Rich Recipes You Can Make In 5 Minutes:

1. Moong Dal Chilla:

A beloved desi meal option, chilla is light, savoury, and incredibly versatile. You can whip it up in less than five minutes if you have soaked moong dal or moong flour handy.

Blend moong dal with ginger, green chilli, cumin, and a pinch of salt.

Heat a non-stick tawa, spoon the batter into mini rounds, and flip until golden.

Serve with a quick green chutney or curd dip.

Bonus tip: Want a shortcut? Use moong dal flour. Just whisk it with water and spices to make mini pancakes. Great for rushed mornings or late-night cravings.





2. Sprout Salad:

This one needs no flame, no microwave, not even a toaster. Just keep pre-sprouted green moong and kala chana ready in the fridge. Combine them with chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice, and a generous sprinkle of chaat masala. Dig in.





Sprout chaat is fresh, crunchy, and packed with nutrients, making it perfect for office lunchboxes or quick evening bites. Want more bite? Add boiled peanuts for extra protein and texture.

3. Egg Bhurji:

You can never go wrong with eggs. They are familiar, high in protein, and endlessly adaptable. Whether eaten solo or paired with roti, pav or toast, egg bhurji satisfies all kinds of hunger.

Crack two eggs into a hot pan.

Add onion, tomato, green chilli, turmeric, and salt.

Scramble until fluffy and garnish with coriander.

Bonus tip: Short on time at work? Order egg bhurji and pav from your favourite food delivery app and call it a day.

4. Masala Paneer Cubes:

This one is high on protein, low on fuss, and gets done in under three minutes.

Cut fresh paneer into cubes.

Toss with black pepper, red chilli powder, lemon juice, and chaat masala.

Sauté in a few drops of ghee if you want it warm.

Serving idea: Roll the cubes into a wrap with sliced cucumber, green chutney, and roti. It hits the spot and holds up well in lunchboxes too.





5. Roasted Makhana Mix:

Crunchy, healthy, and ridiculously easy to customise, roasted makhana mix is a classic in the world of quick healthy snacks.

Heat a spoon of ghee, toss in makhana, and roast until crisp.

Add turmeric, black salt, cumin powder, or peri-peri for extra zing.

Let cool slightly and snack guilt-free.

Quick tip: Out of makhana? Masala makhana mixes are easy to find on food apps now. Just order online and keep a stash in your drawer.

High-protein snacks do not have to be boring, bulky, or bland. If you look around and think smart, there are plenty of options that fit right into your daily food routine. Plus, they are affordable, accessible, and genuinely tasty. The trick is to keep your staples ready and your cravings clear.





